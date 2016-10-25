How Mike Leach selects team captains, and other stories

Why does Washington State only have one game captain, and no permanent team captains?

In typical discursive Mike Leach fashion, the Cougars’ head coach took 10 minutes of his Monday press conference to explain.

He doesn’t like having the team vote on captains at the start of the year because “they may select poor representatives,” Leach said. He’s had situations where his teams elected captains who got a little too big for their britches, captains who got complacent and captains who were just downright unfit for office.

“Then you end up changing captains or wishing you hadn’t had the captains you had,” Leach said.

He’s tried having the team vote on captains after each game, but that generally devolves into a “what have you done for me lately” popularity contest, Leach said.

“It would be the guys who had had the best game, basically,” Leach said.

So how did Leach arrive at his current method of picking one game captain whose sole responsibility is the pre-game coin toss?

Leach:

“I thought, all the guy does is the coin toss. One of the most screwed up things about this country is that in order to do anything, or cross the street, we have to have a committee. I said screw the commitee, we only need one guy who’s smart enough to call head or tails, that’s it. …I thought, should we pick the biggest guy or littlest guy on the team? Then I thought, ‘Well, Jamal Morrow was on The Price is Right, he was very lucky, he went to the final round and almost won the sucker. I figured, well, Jamal Morrow’s a lucky guy, he’s got pretty good energy. … Jamal goes out and did have an amazing knack for winning the toss.”

For those counting at home, Morrow is 5-2 in the coin toss this season.

