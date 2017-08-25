The Cougars added a second cornerback to their 2018 recruiting class Friday morning

Washington State added one more member to its 2018 recruiting class Friday morning when Erick Hallett II, a Rivals.com three-star recruit from Cypress, Texas, committed to the Cougars via Twitter.

Hallett (5-11, 175 pounds) committed to the Cougars over offers from Army, Houston, Memphis, Nevada, Tulane and Yale. He was recruited to play cornerback in Alex Grinch’s defense, and told Scout.com that he committed to WSU in part because of his close relationship with Grinch.

Hallett tallied 26 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble and six pass breakups at Cy-Fair High School in 2016.

Scout.com has Hallett ranked the 16th-best cornerback in the state of Texas.

He’s the 14th player to commit to WSU in this recruiting cycle, and joins Myles Green-Richards from Eugene, Ore. as the second cornerback in this recruiting class.

Here’s a look at his highlight reel:



Hallett also returned punts and kicks in high school, averaging 12.6 yards per punt return, and 19.1 yards per kick return.