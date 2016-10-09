The Bruins come to Pullman a wounded team that might be without quarterback Josh Rosen, who suffered two injuries in their defeat to Arizona State last week

Opponent Outlook: WSU vs. UCLA

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium (ESPN)

Coach/record: Jim Mora (40-19 at UCLA – fifth season) Prior to his arrival at UCLA, Mora had been an NFL head coach, with stints at the Seahawks and Falcons.

Early line: UCLA (3-3) opens as a 1.5-point underdog

Last Season: The Cougars pulled out a miraculous win in the Rose Bowl thanks to a diving catch from Gabe Marks with three seconds left on the clock that gave WSU a 31-27 win.

Last Week: UCLA fell 23-20 on the road at Arizona State, losing star quarterback Josh Rosen to leg and shoulder injuries in the process. The Sun Devils relied heavily on their kicker Zane Gonzalez in the win, and Gonzalez hit field goals of 35, 23 and 46 to become the NCAA’s career field goals leader. Mora was displeased, calling the offense “putrid” and saying that the coaches have been doing a “horrible job.”

Star Players:

QB Josh Rosen: The Bruins’ star quarterback took a lot of punishment against the Sun Devils, leaving in the second quarter with a leg injury, but returning in the third quarter before he was knocked out of the game for good when he injured his right throwing shoulder after taking a sack from ASU’s Koron Crump. Whether Rosen plays against WSU is still TBD.

WR Kenneth Walker III: Walker leads the Bruins with three receiving touchdowns and has had two 100-yard receiving efforts this year. The senior receiver has had several deep receptions this year, but, as emblematic of UCLA’s offensive struggles on Saturday, was quiet in the loss to ASU, making only three catches for 25 yards and dropping two potential touchdown passes.

LB Jayon Brown: Brown leads the team with 53 tackles and was also UCLA’s leading tackler in 2015, tallying 93 tackles as a junior to finish sixth overall in tackles in the Pac-12. Brown has also had four pass breakups this year.

S Randall Goforth: Goforth finished fourth on the defense in tackles (70) in 2015 and the fifth-year senior is a steadying presence in UCLA’s defensive secondary with 38 career starts. He had three tackles, including one for loss, against ASU, and has two interceptions and five pass breakups on the year.

DL Takkarist McKinley: McKinley is the Bruins’ sack master. He’s notched a sack in three of the Bruins’ last four games, and has eight tackles for loss on the year – already surpassing his total of 7.5 from last season. The senior is a second-year starter who transferred to UCLA from Contra Costa College in 2014.

By the numbers:

13 – the number of sacks sophomore quarterback Josh Rosen has taken this season

2007 – the last time WSU beat UCLA in Pullman, winning 27-7.

-1 – UCLA’s net rushing yardage against ASU