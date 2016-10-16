Who to watch for as the Cougars prepare to take on Arizona State at Sun Devil Stadium on Oct. 22.

Opponent Outlook: WSU vs. Arizona State (5-2, 2-2)

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium (Pac-12 Network)

Coach/record: Todd Graham (39-21 at Arizona State – fifth season) Graham spent a season at Pitt, four at Tulsa and one at Rice before coming out west to lead the Sun Devils in December 2011)

Early line: Washington State is favored by 6.5 points

Last Season: The Cougars scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat Arizona State 38-24 and clinch a sixth win to become bowl eligible. Luke Falk threw for 497 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Last Week: Ranked No. 24 and coming off a big win against UCLA, the Sun Devils were shocked in Boulder, Colo. by a Colorado team that roared to life in the second quarter, scoring three unanswered touchdowns that proved to be in insurmountable difference. Colorado won 40-16.

Star Players:

QB Manny Wilkins: Wilkins has been nursing an ankle injury and his mobility was limited in the loss to Colorado. He completed 13 of 35 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and an interception, but was also sacked six times. But when healthy, Wilkins is a solid dual threat quarterback who’s scored four rushing touchdowns this season.

RB Kalen Ballage: Ballage, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior, leads the Sun Devils with nine rushing touchdowns, though seven of those came in one game – against Texas Tech. Ballage also had a receiving touchdown against Texas Tech to tie the FBS record with eight touchdowns in a single game.

WR Tim White: White, a senior, is the Sun Devils’ biggest receiving threat. He’s caught a team-high 44 receptions for 525 yards and is averaging 11.93 yards per reception but has yet to find the end zone yet this season. White is a national-level triple jumper who finished fourth in the NCAA Outdoor meet this spring. He also returns kickoffs for ASU.

LB Salamo Fiso: Fiso is one of the Sun Devils’ most experienced defenders, having played in 45 games in his career. The redshirt senior has 198 career tackles and 39 tackles for loss, and needs just two more tackles for loss to crack ASU’s all-time top 10 list for tackles for loss.

K Zane Gonzalez: The Sun Devils’ senior kicker holds the NCAA career field goals record with 92 successful field goals. He is also the NCAA record holder for career points by a kicker. Gonzalez passed former record holder last Saturday when he accounted for 10 points in the Sun Devils’ defeat to Colorado to bring his career points total to 468 – the most by any kicker in NCAA history.

By the numbers:

3 – the number of third down conversions ASU had against Colorado. The Sun Devils were 3 of 18 on third downs.

59 – Zane Gonzalez’s 59-yard field goal against Colorado was a career-long and a new ASU record.

121 – Arizona State’s national ranking in pass efficiency defense.