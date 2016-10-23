Robert Taylor provided a big play when the Cougs needed one in a big way, while Gabe Marks and River Cracraft made Pac-12 history

TEMPE, Ariz. – Washington State safety Robert Taylor’s social media handle is “Run it Back Rob,” a throwback to his youth football days where he was a kick return star.

But until Saturday night, Taylor, a junior, had to look all the way back to his high school years to think of the last time he scored on a kickoff return.

“We kinda tease him because his Instagram name is Run it Back Rob, but he hadn’t run one back yet,” linebacker Isaac Dotson said.

WSU safety Robert Taylor fired up the Cougars when he scored on a 100-yard kickoff return against ASU

Then came the second quarter of a tight game, WSU trailed 14-3 on the road, and the Cougars’ offense couldn’t find any traction against the Sun Devils, who had just scored on a 52-yard direct snap touchdown run from Kalen Ballage.

Taylor caught the kickoff, brought it 10 yards out of the end zone, instantly spun to get away from a defender and then took off. Down the left sideline he went, dancing so close to the line that “I thought I stepped out for a minute, but I didn’t hear any whistles blown, so I just kept going,” Taylor said.

When it was all said and done, it was a beauty of a run, and Run it Back Rob finally had his first collegiate kickoff return for a touchdown.

It was a huge play for WSU in more ways than one.

“That was the difference in the football game,” ASU coach Todd Graham said. “No way on Earth that should have (gone) for a touchdown. We thought the kicker was going to tackle him, but guys just pulled up.”

“I thought it really ignited our side,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “I thought the kick return was a really impressive run and the whole kickoff return unit did a pretty good job on that thing.”

But it also broke a 13-year curse for WSU on kickoff returns. Until Taylor’s 100-yard score, you had to look all the way back to 2003 to fin the last time WSU scored on a kickoff return. Sammy Moore ran back a 97-yard score against Colorado in 2003, and since then it’s been a draught.

Not anymore. Run it Back Rob earned his nickname in the desert.

“Now, we can finally call him that,” Dotson said, grinning.

Taylor’s score marked only the third 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in WSU history. Bernard Jackson did it against UCLA in 1971, and Anthony Prior also accomplished that feat against USC in 1991.

Falk and O’Connell banged up

Left guard Cody O’Connell left the game with an injury late in the second quarter and did not return though he was sighted on the sidelines walking around in the second half.

With O’Connell out, B.J. Salmonson took over at left guard in a game that was shaky for WSU’s offensive line, which gave up a season-high seven sacks.

“I thought we could have played better on the offensive line,” Leach said, adding that he didn’t think O’Connell’s absence was the main issue. “I thought we could have protected better overall. We did some good things but we weren’t consistent.”

Falk took some punishment from ASU, and in the fourth quarter, he fell hard on his left arm after two back-to-back sacks. Trainers checked him out on the sideline and allowed him to return to the game, but Falk appeared to be favoring his left arm as he walked out of his post-game press conference.

The quarterback insisted he was fine though.

“I feel pretty good after that win,” he said. “It’s a tough place to play, it’s a tough environment, it’s hot. I thought we did a nice job, it was a team effort. Our defense stepped up when they needed to.”

Cracraft and Marks make Pac-12 history

In the win over ASU, senior receivers Gabe Marks and River Cracraft became the only pair of teammates in Pac-12 history to ever amass 200-plus receptions each.

Cracraft had seven receptions for 79 yards to take his career total 203 – second-most in WSU history.

Meanwhile, Marks had his second-best game of the season, catching eight passes for 107 yards and a touchdown to up is WSU career receptions record to 275.

Marks needs just 22 catches to tie Nelson Spruce’s record for most career receptions in Pac-12 history.

John Schneider on sidelines

With the Seahawks playing the Cardinals on Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium, General Manager John Schneider took the opportunity to do some college scouting.

Schneider was spotted on the Cougars’ sideline before the game, scribbling into a notepad as he watched the players warm up.