Robert Barber's motion for a stay will be heard in court on Wednesday. If approved, he could be back in class this week

Robert Barber’s attorney, Stephen Graham, filed a response Monday rebutting Washington State’s assertion that the Whitman County Superior Court should deny Barber’s request for a stay of his client’s suspension.

Graham filed Barber’s original petition for a stay earlier this month, asking the court to overturn the WSU Student Conduct Board’s suspension of Barber for allegedly assaulting another WSU student at an off-campus party in July. Barber has been suspended from school until July 2017.

In his newest filing, Graham reiterated that WSU’s Student Conduct Board erred by not preserving a list of questions Barber and his adviser, Director of Football Operations Antonio Huffman, submitted to conduct board chair Lisa McIntyre during his Sept. 13 hearing.

According to Graham, McIntyre failed to ask some of these proposed questions, and that by not preserving them for the record, WSU effectively denied Barber an “adequate and effective appeal to the University Appeals Board.”

Graham also says its illogical for WSU to argue that Barber is a threat to campus safety because he has never been barred from campus — a sanction the conduct board can impose when they deem a student a danger to the community.

“He’s allowed on the campus,” Graham said. “I don’t know why he’d be able to go to the CUB (student union building), walk on campus and visit friends in the dorms, but when it comes to time to study, he’s now not allowed on campus.”

WSU President Kirk Schulz said on Nov. 4 at the open meeting allowing the public to express views on WSU’s conduct process that the school has devised a way for Barber to complete his coursework and graduate in December while serving his suspension. But Graham said Monday that no details of this plan have been communicated to himself or his client.

“We haven’t received anything official to that effect. So all we can go with is what we have received from the school,” Graham said.

WSU spokesperson Rob Strenge did not have details of this plan Monday afternoon, and said WSU’s attorney general did not have any comment on Graham’s latest filing.

Barber’s motion for a stay will be heard at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. The judge will likely make a decision, and if approved, Barber would be able to return to the classroom and football field while his petition to overturn WSU’s conduct board sanction is being reviewed by the court.