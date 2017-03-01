An independent legal firm commissioned to review WSU's student conduct cases finds no evidence of racial bias, but shows how the perception of bias could have occurred

After a three-month investigation, an independent law firm commissioned by Washington State University to investigate accusations of ethnic bias in the student conduct process found no evidence that any racial-based discrimination had occurred.

WSU appointed Idaho-based law firm Lyons O’Dowd last fall to conduct an investigation into its conduct processes after the arrests of four Samoan football players in three incidents over the summer ignited questions about whether WSU’s student conduct process is biased against students of color.

The school released the results of Lyons O’Down’s investigation on Wednesday, and the cases referenced within include the party assault incident from July, that, just last week resulted in a charge of second-degree felony assault for former WSU football player Robert Barber.

Barber, who graduated from WSU in December, is accused of punching another student and causing a concussion. His case brought scrutiny upon WSU’s conduct board processes when he was sanctioned with expulsion (though this was later changed to suspension) even before Pullman Police had concluded its investigation into the case.

Barber’s supporters included Asian-Pacific Islander advocacy groups, who proclaimed that WSU’s conduct process is biased against students of Samoan descent.

Through an examination of the WSU conduct process and a series of 19 interviews with a people including Director of the Office of Student Conduct Adam Jussel; conduct board chairs Lisa McIntyre and Elizabeth Hindman; Interim Vice-President of Student Affairs Melynda Huskey; WSU Police Chief Bill Gardner; WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos; WSU Foundation trustee and former quarterback Jack Thompson, and Director of Football Operations Antonio Huffman, Lyons O’Dowd found that no evidence that racial bias had occurred.

However, the law firm’s summary of findings explained how several witnesses interviewed could have perceived bias in WSU’s conduct process, based on a factors such as comments made by conduct board members during hearings, or the way some conduct hearings were conducted.

This perception of bias in itself is troubling, and is something WSU wants to eradicate, said Mary Jo Gonzalez, WSU’s new Vice-President of Student Affairs, who began work at the Pullman campus on Feb. 6.

“We have to do better. We will do better,” Fernandez said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I’m a firm believer that every system or process we have should go through periodic external and internal review, and what this report did for us is highlight some of those areas that I would characterize as flaws or maybe structural issues we need to modify and address at WSU.”

In its 20-page report, Lyons O’Dowd outlined the student conduct process and its findings based on witness interviews. It also examined the most frequently heard critiques of the process: overly punitive/inadequate due process, concern about the selection of conduct board members, how cultural differences could affect proceedings and perceptions of bias against football players and members of the Greek system.

Lyons O’Dowd concluded its investigation by introducing a series of recommendations to help “ensure both the actual and perceived objectivity of the student conduct process.”

This included:

Making an attorney available to both the conduct board and appeals board throughout the conduct process. The attorney would be present for all hearings and deliberations.

Training for conduct board members on their obligations in terms of conflicts of interests and appearance of bias.

A recommendation that conduct board members not be allowed to serve on multiple cases involving the same student.

Increasing the membership of the conduct board from five to seven members, and a recommendation that all sanctioning decisions for suspension or expulsion must be unanimous.

Recommendation of term limits for all conduct and appeals board members, and limits of service as board chair.

A recommendation that all students facing expulsion or suspension be afforded a WSU-appointed advisor who can help the student navigate and understand conduct proceedings.

Develop written guidelines identifying offenses that can result in suspension or expulsion.

Fernandez said WSU will incorporate Lyons O’Dowd’s findings into its ongoing overhaul of its student conduct process. The conduct board task force convened by WSU President Kirk Schulz has received the report and will be working with Fernandez to incorporate its recommendations into its work.

The goal, she said is to measure every recommendation and innovation against two standards: Whether it represents a core value of WSU’s, and whether it reflects best practice when held up against student conduct processes nationwide.

“Although there’s no legal framework (showing ethnic bias), I think people can interpret that there might be elements of structural and implicit bias in our system,” Fernandez said. “So we have to look at that. Do students feel like they’ve been heard in our process? And how does this play out among national best practices.”

Fernandez says the conduct board task force will continue its work through the rest of this calendar year, and that this rewrite of conduct board processes will likely extend beyond the start of the fall 2017 semester because she wants to ensure that structures are in place to support any new reforms.

“I have requested this of my president, and he has consented – we are going to take the time we need to do this right and do right by our students,” Fernandez said.

In the meantime, WSU’s conduct process will operate on emergency rules enacted for suspension, expulsion, revocation of degree and loss of recognition cases. These emergency provisions are based on the framework outlined by the state Court of Appeals opinion from December that ruled against WSU and in favor of a former WSU graduate student who appealed his expulsion.