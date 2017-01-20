WSU hires Jeff Phelps as Joe Salavea's replacement on the defensive line

Washington State has hired former Minnesota defensive line coach Jeff Phelps to replace Joe Salave’a as defensive line coach, according to CougFan.com, which broke the news Friday morning. The Seattle Times has since confirmed the news through independent sources.

Phelps, 40, has coached the defensive linemen at Minnesota from 2011-16, and helped lead the Gophers to a 17-12 win over WSU in last December’s Holiday Bowl. Phelps lost his job last month when the Gophers’ staff was fired and head coach Tracy Claeys was replaced by P.J. Fleck from Western Michigan.

A Chicago, Ill. native, Phelps has spent his entire career in the Midwest. He played linebacker at Ball State from 1994-97, and also began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Ball State. From that point, he climbed the ladder steadily, making stops at DePauw University and Hillsdale College before a four-year stint at Northern Illinois and then his tenure at Minnesota.

At Northern Illinois, Phelps coached defensive end Larry English, an All-MAC selection and the 2008 MAC Defensive Player of the Year who went on to become the 16th overall pick who was selected by the San Diego Chargers in the 2009 NFL Draft.

In 2013, Phelps also coached Minnesota defensive lineman Ra’Shede Hageman, who was an All-Big-Ten First Team selection and a second round draft selection by the Atlanta Falcons in 2014.

Since Salave’a left WSU for Oregon two weeks ago, the Cougars have elevated defensive assistant David Lose to a temporary full-time assistant coach position to allow him to go on the road and recruit for WSU.