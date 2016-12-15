Minnesota's football players are threatening to boycott all football activities unless their 10 suspended teammates are reinstated... this could extend to the Gophers' Holiday Bowl matchup against WSU

After a brief hiatus for finals week, Washington State resumed its bowl practices Thursday afternoon to prepare to face Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.

However, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, there’s a chance that the Golden Gophers’ players might boycott their bowl game.

In a show of unity, the entire Minnesota football team met with media Thursday night to announce that they were boycotting all football activities effective immediately.

Minnesota announced Tuesday that 10 football players — including two starting defensive backs — were suspended indefinitely in relation to a September sexual assault investigation. The Hennepin (Minn.) County prosecutor declined to charge any player with a crime, but the university has since begun its own investigation into the case.

Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner, receiver Drew Wolitarsky and tight end Duke Anyanwu spoke to media on behalf of their teammates Thursday night to announce that the boycott was their way of protesting the suspensions of their 10 teammates, whom they believe have been unjustly punished.

“We, the united Gopher football team, issue a statement to take back the reputation and integrity of our program and our brothers who have faced an unjust Title IX investigation without due process,” Wolitarsky said, reading from a piece of paper. “We are concerned that our brothers have been named publicly with reckless disregard and violation of their constitutional rights.”

Wolitarsky said the boycott was motivated by a meeting the team had with Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle on Wednesday, in which the players asked Coyle why their teammates had been suspended but did not get answers they deemed satisfactory.

“We got no answers to our questions about why these kids were suspended when they were found not guilty by the law,” Wolitarsky said. “He told us he didn’t have answers and that led us to believe this is kind of unjust. He has the power to reverse it and he won’t.”

As a condition to lifting the boycott, the players demanded that they be granted a private meeting with the Minnesota Board of Regents without the presence of Coyle or Minnesota President Eric Kaler.

“The boycott will remain in effect until due process is followed and the suspensions of 10 players involved are lifted,” Wolitarsky said.

The players said the boycott is a “day by day” situation, and asked the Holiday Bowl committee to be patient with them as the situation continues to evolve.

“We note that the Holiday Bowl committee, Washington State and the fans are affected by this decision. We respectfully request the Holiday Bowl be patient at this time while Mark Coyle considers reversing his decision to suspend,” Wolitarsky said. “We also want to request that Mark Coyle make this decision with due haste.

“Finally, we request that the university refrain from retaliation of our coaches, players and fans. This effort is by players for players.”

Minneapolis Star Tribune sports reporter Joe Christensen reported that the Gophers players held a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss their boycott protest, and later told head coach Tracy Claeys of their plans.

According to Christensen, the players are willing to boycott the Holiday Bowl “if their demands are not met.”

It’s not immediately clear what these 10 players are alleged to have done. Minnesota’s president, Kaler, told boosters in a letter that Claeys made the decision to suspend the players, but Christensen, citing anonymous sources, reported that the discipline was mandated from a level above Claeys, and that Claeys intends to support his players in their boycott.

A Holiday Bowl official did not immediate return a text message Thursday afternoon seeking comment on what the bowl intends to do if Minnesota does indeed end up boycotting the game.