The day after Washington State safety Shalom Luani was arrested for investigation of assault, coach Mike Leach said he had reason to believe Luani had been jumped by several men in a fight that left a 20-year-old WSU student with a broken nose, and Luani as his alleged assailant.

Leach’s assertions initially were unsubstantiated because the only information publicly released about the case came from the Pullman Police Department, which simply said Luani appeared to have punched another man in the face after the football player got irritated about how long he had to wait for his order at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant.

But on Monday, Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy announced he would not file charges against Luani despite Pullman Police’s recommendation to charge him with second-degree felony assault.

Tracy said he could not prove beyond reasonable doubt that Luani was not acting in self-defense.

Neither police nor the prosecutor are saying the case was mishandled, but Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins says he will re-evaluate how his department releases information to the public in high-profile cases such as this one.

The story that emerged at the end of the case differed from the version of events police originally released to the public.

That early version of events released by the Pullman Police led Leach to wonder if Luani was getting a fair shake. On Sept. 13, Leach made a statement to the media alleging that his football players were being targeted by the Pullman Police.

The Pullman Police narrative from the Luani case, which was obtained by The Seattle Times, indicated the victim might have first put his hands on Luani in the Domino’s, which led to Luani’s pushing him in the face on his way out the door. At this point, the police report shows that Luani left the pizza place. But, according to the police narrative and surveillance video released by authorities, the victim and several other men followed, with at least one witness saying their body language suggested they were “chasing” Luani.

Outside, a fight broke out. The police report says Luani punched the victim in the face and broke his nose — which was consistent with what Pullman police told reporters from the beginning. Luani also was injured, sustaining scrapes on his face and head and a bruise around an eye. He was diagnosed with a concussion two days later.

These details were a significant factor in the prosecutor’s decision not to file charges against Luani, and their absence from the original police statements to media irritated Leach.

Probable cause vs. beyond a reasonable doubt

Even though Tracy declined to file charges against Luani, he stressed that he believes Pullman Police had probable cause for arresting Luani for assault on Aug. 24.

Asked whether it was uncommon to have the prosecutor’s decision differ from the police investigators’ charging recommendations, Tracy said, “It’s not rare. It does not happen in most cases, but it’s not very unusual.”

Jenkins said in an interview Monday that he also stood behind his detectives’ actions.

“I suspect that there are those who will see this as kind of a verification that, yes, the Pullman Police are targeting people because we arrested someone and they weren’t charged,” Jenkins said. “But a lot of people don’t understand the nuances between ‘probable cause’ and ‘beyond a reasonable doubt.’ ”

For police officers to make an arrest, they have to show only probable cause, which, Jenkins explains, was justified in the Luani case.

According to the police report, when Pullman PD officers got to the scene of the alleged crime, the victim had a bloody nose, Luani was agitated, and several witnesses claimed they had witnessed Luani punching the victim in the face.

“At the scene, there was not overwhelming evidence to show he was defending himself, although there was some indication that could have happened,” Jenkins said.

‘Condemned in the court of public opinion’

Pullman Police has acknowledged that it could have better handled the reporting of the case to the media.

In Leach’s comments from Sept. 13, he decried the way “comments to the media” had “distorted the facts and already condemned football players in the court of public opinion.”

Jenkins said Pullman Police Department spokesperson Commander Chris Tennant’s first comments to the media on Aug. 24 were based off information he had in the immediate aftermath of Luani’s arrest.

“We released information to provide an overall summary of what had occurred based on the information we had,” Jenkins said. “When we arrest someone, we have enough probable cause to arrest (them) for a crime and want to make sure the public knows why.

“Unfortunately, at the beginning, that’s going to be kind of a one-sided story. But … there’s always more than one side to the story.”

The police walk a fine line when determining how much information to release to the media, Jenkins said.

The three recent high-profile cases involving WSU football players have, however, prompted Pullman Police to re-examine its procedures regarding information it provides to the media, Jenkins said.

“We’ve been looking at our protocols. We will be making a commitment in the future to do a better job of making sure we’re looking at that balance of the different sides of the story when we provide information to the press so we don’t give the appearance that we might be misleading the public on information before we really have all the facts together,” Jenkins said.

The Cougars now await the prosecutor’s decision on two other cases involving WSU football players.

Tracy said Monday that he’s a week or two from being able to review the robbery case involving linebacker Logan Tago. The party assault case from July that resulted in assault charges being recommended against defensive linemen Robert Barber and T.J. Fehoko has not reached his desk, Tracy said, but is likely en route.