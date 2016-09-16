This week, the WSU football coach chided police, citing three incidents in which cops arrested players and nobody else. It was a brazen accusation by Leach, who clearly is trying to influence officers’ future behavior. Let’s hope the police don’t succumb to the intimidation.

Coaches, as you know, don’t complain to the referee to get a call overturned. They complain so the next call will go their way.

It’s a tried-and-true formula, and if it didn’t work, you wouldn’t see coaches assaulting officials’ eardrums every chance they get.

The best referees, however, don’t succumb to intimidation. The best ones listen to the gripes with an open mind, then officiate objectively. It’s a thankless task that often requires iron skin, but it’s essential in ensuring nobody gets preferential treatment.

Which brings us to Mike Leach.

Earlier this week, the Washington State football coach chided the Pullman police force for unfairly targeting his players. He cited three incidents — a brawl at a party, a fight outside a Domino’s, and an alleged robbery — in which cops arrested football players and nobody else.

It was a brazen accusation by Leach, who clearly is trying to influence officers’ future behavior. But for the sake of everyone on the Palouse, let’s hope the police respond like a top-notch referee.

Remember, it wasn’t long ago that college football stars in this state had the law as their chief ally. The 2000 Huskies were replete with criminals who always seemed to find a way to suit up on Saturday.

There was linebacker Jeremiah Pharms, who allegedly shot a drug dealer in March, was busted on DNA evidence in September, but wasn’t charged until after the season.

And there was tight end Jerramy Stevens, whose rape arrest infuriated prosecutors because, according to a detective, “they had to deal with the media fallout.” (The charges were later dropped.)

These examples aren’t brought up with the intent of opening old wounds. They are simply local illustrations highlighting the hall pass that can accompany a football scholarship.

And though there is no evidence suggesting UW athletes receive such legal luxuries these days, the same can’t be said about college athletes around the country.

ESPN’s Outside the Lines examined thousands of police documents at 10 schools from 2009-14. And in June of last year, it reported that football and male basketball players avoided criminal charges at a rate “far exceeding that of non-athlete males in the same range.”

At the University of Florida, for example, 80 athletes were named as suspects in more than 100 crimes, but only 44 percent of them were charged. When Outside the Lines studied a comparison set of cases involving college-age males in Gainesville, it found that 72 percent of them were charged.

In other words, high-profile college athletes often juke trouble the way Barry Sanders did linebackers. So can we really take Leach seriously when he says Pullman cops are harder on football players?

Well, it’s probably not something that should be dismissed outright. There have been plenty of examples of police prejudice in this country, and that might include prejudice toward college athletes.

After Notre Dame cornerback Devin Butler was arrested for assaulting an officer last month, his girlfriend — an eyewitness — gave a thorough rebuttal that contradicted the police report wholesale. It’s a he-said, she-said, but her account is plausible. Authority figures lie sometimes. Few will dispute that.

But let’s take a closer look at the three cases Leach referenced Tuesday — all of which were responses to emergency calls.

The first involved a melee at an off-campus party where, according to Pullman police chief Gary Jenkins, the two most serious injuries (a broken jaw and a concussion) were caused by defensive linemen Robert Barber and T.J. Fehoko. Police recommended assault charges against both, and Barber was expelled from WSU on Thursday after an investigation by the student-conduct board.

The second involved safety Shalom Luani being arrested for allegedly breaking a man’s nose outside a Domino’s around 2 a.m. Leach said Luani, who admitted to drinking that night, was “jumped” by five to six people, and though there supposedly was a witness who said Luani acted in self-defense, he would not identify himself and has not surfaced since.

The third involved linebacker Logan Tago, who was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery Monday for an incident that occurred June 4. Allegedly, Tago was part of a group of people who concussed a man who refused to give them his beer.

Leach wondered aloud why it took four months for police to make an arrest but also confessed, “I don’t know what happened.” Jenkins said the victim was unavailable for a period of time but added that Tago “admitted to possibly assaulting the victim and taking his beer,” which led to the arrest.

So basically, you have three cases of physical violence in which Pullman cops responded to 911 calls. You have a player being expelled in one case, a player with no identifiable witnesses backing him up in another, and a third in which Leach admits he’s oblivious to the facts.

And … this is the time to accuse the police of targeting?

We aren’t talking about cops raiding an athlete’s dorm room because they suspect there might be a bong. We aren’t talking about an officer cuffing a 20-year-old with a Coors Light in his hand. We’re talking about incidents in which bones were broken or consciousness was lost.

This isn’t a time for a coach to be asking for his athletes’ protection. This is a time for a coach to ask, “How can I make sure nothing like this happens again?”

For the record, Washington State athletic director Bill Moos said Friday that he didn’t think football players were being targeted. But Leach’s words are the ones that get people’s attention, and he went with, “It’s not us, it’s them.”

And unfortunately, when a Pac-12 football coach makes such a statement, a lot of people believe him. And when a lot of people believe him, a police officer might think twice about doing what he or she thinks is right next time in the field.

Please, Pullman cops, don’t let that happen.

This is the time for the police to be the A-list referee. This is the time to listen to what Leach has to say but not succumb to intimidation no matter how loud the boos.

Asked if any of the ongoing investigations would be impacted by Leach’s comments, Jenkins said no. Let’s hope he is sincere, and let’s hope that’s the case with future investigations, too.

When it comes to high-profile athletes, the law has looked the other way for long enough. It’s OK to get tough.

Feelings might get hurt if you do, but bodies might get hurt if you don’t.