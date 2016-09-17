Cougar Football Photos: WSU takes on Idaho in ‘Battle of the Palouse’ Originally published September 17, 2016 at 1:39 pmUpdated September 17, 2016 at 1:41 pm Share story By Joe Barrentine Related Stories DT Robert Barber, who is appealing his expulsion from WSU, will play for Cougars vs. Idaho September 17, 2016 WSU Cougars vs. Idaho Vandals: Live coverage as Washington State looks for first win September 17, 2016 What the WSU Cougars have to do to beat Idaho September 16, 2016 Cougars legends Jason Gesser, Mike Price come full circle, go into WSU Athletics Hall of Fame September 17, 2016 Joe Barrentine: jbarrentine@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryDT Robert Barber, who is appealing his expulsion from WSU, will play for Cougars vs. Idaho
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.