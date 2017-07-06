Myles Green-Richards, a safety from Eugene, Ore., committed to WSU on Thursday
Washington State snagged a defensive back prospect out of Oregon’s territory when Churchill (Eugene, Ore.) High’s Myles Green-Richards committed to the Cougars Thursday afternoon.
Richards announced his commitment on Twitter, saying he was “blessed” to continue his academic and athletic career at WSU.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Green-Richards is rated a three-star recruit by Scout.com, and is the top-ranked 2018 safety from the state of Oregon.
According to Scout.com, WSU was the first team to extend a scholarship offer to Green-Richards. The safety visited Oregon, Oregon State and WSU in the spring, and was at both WSU and Oregon State’s spring games.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Seattle income tax on wealthy residents clears City Council committee
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
Green-Richards played at South Eugene High last season, but recently transferred to Churchill. He ran track and played both football and basketball at South Eugene. Green-Richards also participated in Nike’s The Opening Regional in Los Angeles in March, where he ran a speedy 4.52 40 yard dash. That big run put him on the recruiting map.
Blessed to be able to say that I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at Washington State University. #go #cougs #join #the #huntpic.twitter.com/yWACGGorNn
— Myles Green-Richards (@richards_myles) July 6, 2017
Green-Richards is the seventh recruit, and second safety, to commit to WSU as part of the 2018 recruiting cycle. He plays for the E Force 7-on-7 football team coached by former WSU quarterback and Eugene native Alex Brink.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.