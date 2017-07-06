Myles Green-Richards, a safety from Eugene, Ore., committed to WSU on Thursday

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington State snagged a defensive back prospect out of Oregon’s territory when Churchill (Eugene, Ore.) High’s Myles Green-Richards committed to the Cougars Thursday afternoon.

Richards announced his commitment on Twitter, saying he was “blessed” to continue his academic and athletic career at WSU.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Green-Richards is rated a three-star recruit by Scout.com, and is the top-ranked 2018 safety from the state of Oregon.

According to Scout.com, WSU was the first team to extend a scholarship offer to Green-Richards. The safety visited Oregon, Oregon State and WSU in the spring, and was at both WSU and Oregon State’s spring games.

Green-Richards played at South Eugene High last season, but recently transferred to Churchill. He ran track and played both football and basketball at South Eugene. Green-Richards also participated in Nike’s The Opening Regional in Los Angeles in March, where he ran a speedy 4.52 40 yard dash. That big run put him on the recruiting map.

Green-Richards is the seventh recruit, and second safety, to commit to WSU as part of the 2018 recruiting cycle. He plays for the E Force 7-on-7 football team coached by former WSU quarterback and Eugene native Alex Brink.

