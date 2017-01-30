New defensive line coach Jeff Phelps come to WSU from Minnesota, where we coached against the Cougars in the 2016 Holiday Bowl

Even Jeff Phelps was surprised when earlier this month, his former boss, Tracy Claeys, called to inform him that Mike Leach, the head football coach of the team Minnesota had just beaten in the Holiday Bowl, had reached out to Claeys to inquire about Phelps’ availability.

This exchange came when Phelps was in Nashville, Tenn. for the American Football Coaches Association convention, days after Claeys and his staff had been fired by Minnesota.

“It was kind of a shock to me,” Phelps said in a conference call with reporters Monday morning. “But it was also a feel-good moment. You always talk about wanting the product you put on the field to represent your coaching and teaching. I owe a lot to the young men at Minnesota who played hard all the time and really gave me this opportunity.”

Thus began the process that has culminated in an unusual scenario: A month after Minnesota beat Washington State in the Holiday Bowl, Phelps now finds himself coaching for the Cougars, hired as Joe Salave’a’s replacement to lead the defensive line.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Phelps and his family. He’s been on the road recruiting for WSU, and on Sunday, the Cougars began their Midnight Maneuvers winter conditioning program.

“I thought the young men did a great job,” Phelps said of his first experience with Midnight Maneuvers. “I am still trying to learn who’s who, but they did an outstanding job. I saw some quickness in some of the drills that were being run, and passiong and enthusiasm. That’s what encompasses a great defensive line.”

Other buzzwords Phelps heard when he quizzed his offensive colleagues on Claeys’ former Minnesota staff for a scouting reporting on the Cougars’ defense were “speed,” “powerful” and “athletic.”

“You knew you were walking into a great situation, and coach Joe did a great job with these young men. He played some young guys and they performed well. I’m hoping to build off that,” Phelps said.

Aside from former inside receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who spent the 2016 season with WSU before leaving to join Jeff Brohm’s Purdue staff in December, Phelps said he had no existing ties to any of the coaches on WSU’s staff before he took the job.

Shephard played receiver at DePauw (Ind.) University when Phelps was the linebackers coach there in the early 2000s, and they’d kept in touch throughout the years. Phelps said he’d followed the Cougars last season because of his relationship with Shephard and he talked to Shephard about WSU before he accepted the defensive line coaching job.

“He said he loved it here and his family loved it and said it was a great place to raise a family,” said Phelps, who is married with a 4-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son. “He thoroughly endorsed WSU and Pullman as a great place to be.”

Phelps, 40, spent his entire career in the Midwest, playing at Ball State, and getting his start in coaching at DePauw before moving on to Hillsdale (Mich.) College, Northern Illinois and Minnesota.

But he’s excited by the challenge of starting over on the West Coast.

“I just wanted to do something a little different,” Phelps said. “Getting a chance to come to Pullman, it’s a hidden gem on the West Coast. It spoke to me and it felt like home.”

Even though he has only been on the staff for two weeks, Phelps says he’s been able to relate to recruits by explaining the reasons behind his own decision to join the staff at WSU despite having some other job offers.

“One thing that stood out to me from the bowl was the trip to the USS America,” Phelps said. “Seeing (WSU’s) players interact with each other, it reminded me a lot of the players we had at Minnesota, the closeness and the togetherness we had.

“When you see that as a coach, you know the coaching staff is doing something right and the kids are committed to what they’re trying to accomplish.”