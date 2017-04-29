WSU Cougars safety Shalom Luani goes to the Raiders in the seventh round

Shalom Luani’s long wait came to an end five hours into Day 3 of the NFL draft when the Oakland Raiders selected the Washington State safety 221st overall, with the third pick of the seventh round.

Luani, who played free safety and nickel back at WSU, was drafted despite some concerns about his tackling technique. Per NFL.com’s scouting report, Luani was charged with 31 missed tackles and 11 broken tackles during his two years as a starter for WSU.

Still, as ESPN.com draft analyst Steve Muench observed, “While Luani needs to improve his recognition in coverage, he has the toughness, length, speed and athletic ability to develop into a backup safety and special-teams contributor if he becomes a more consistent tackler.”

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he didn’t think Luani was draftable and seemed surprised by the Raiders’ selection. However, Kiper added, Luani “showed real good instincts and awareness on that Washington State Cougar defense.”

“He was the tempo-setter. He was the ringleader of that defense,” Kiper said on ESPN’s draft broadcast. “He became a consistent perofmrer. He had a nice year. … (and) came out of nowhere this year to establish himself as a draftable prospect.”

Luani (5-11, 202 pounds) was a two-year starter for the Cougars after transferring to WSU from City College of San Francisco in 2015. He now gets to begin his pro career back in the Bay Area, where he began his college football career.

Luani finished his WSU career as an All-Pac-12 first team selection, with 157 tackles and eight interceptions. A native of American Samoa, Luani grew up playing both football and soccer and scored the game-winning goal for American Samoa in its first FIFA-sanctioned win against Tonga in November 2011.

With the 221st pick in the 2017 NFL Draft we have selected DB Shalom Luani.https://t.co/3Ol3phXXSg pic.twitter.com/iwVYoLF5Ko — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 29, 2017

However, on the football field, Luani is best known for his athleticism and hard-hitting play. He showed off his speed as the top performer in the 60-yard shuttle at the NFL scouting combine in February and apparently impressed the Raiders during his pre-draft visit.

He’ll have his work cut out for him now. Luani was the second safety drafted by the Raiders this weekend. Oakland also took UConn’s Obi Melifonwu with the 56th overall pick in the second round.

Luani was the 23rd safety selected in this year’s NFL draft. He was the first Cougar drafted this year, and the first WSU defensive back to be drafted since Deone Bucannon was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 draft.

His selection makes this the fifth-consecutive year that WSU has had at least one player selected in the NFL draft.