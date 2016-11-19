Robert Barber helps to shore up a depleted WSU defense against Colorado, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars fell 38-24

BOULDER, Colo. – Washington State welcomed an old face back on defense in its 38-24 defeat to No. 12 Colorado on Saturday, but it also had to shuffle around the lineup with some regulars missing, presumed out with unspecified injuries.

Robert Barber, who missed the last three games due to a suspension sanction by WSU’s student conduct board, returned to action for the first time in almost a month.

Barber did not start, but played significant reps on the defensive line and finished with two tackles.

“He brought energy to the team, but we need to be self-motivated,” WSU defensive end Hercules Mata’afa said. “Colorado was able to play better than us today. They were the better football team today.”

Senior Parker Henry missed two games this season due to an unspecified injury, and has since been slowly phased back into the game plan. But instead of reprising his spot at nickelback, Henry made his first career start at will linebacker.

The 20th-ranked Cougars (8-3 overall, 7-1 Pac-12) played with a depleted linebacking corps against the Buffaloes (9-2, 7-1) and were missing Isaac Dotson, Dylan Hanser and Nate DeRider – who all exited the Cal game last week at some point. WSU does not comment on player injuries.

Frankie Luvu started in place of Hanser at rush linebacker.

WSU’s defenders said the Buffaloes didn’t do anything they’re weren’t prepared for, but conceded that Colorado’s 6-foot-4, 230-pound quarterback, Sefo Liufau, was tough to bring down.

Liufau, a Bellermine Prep alum, rushed 23 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns and went 27 of 41 for 345 yards through the air.

“Their scheme was good. We had real trouble tackling them, especially in the second half,” Henry said. “They had a real good plan, but ultimately it was on us … not doing what we’re supposed to do. (Liufau) is a good player and he’s the biggest quarterback we’ve seen all year, so it was definitely an adjustment.

“It was tough. You don’t run into a 230-pound quarterback all the time. He’s a great player. I know he’s from Washington. I played him some in high school and it was the same kind of deal.”

Cougars honor Cracraft

River Cracraft’s senior season ended last week when he sustained a torn ACL against Cal. But he traveled to Colorado with the team, and spent the game in the press box assisting the offensive coaching staff.

His teammates made sure to take him onto the field with them though. Several players, including Kyle Sweet, Ngalu Tapa and Cole Madison, all marked Cracraft’s number “21” on their arms to honor him.

Bethel High alum John Thompson, a senior, earned his first start of the season in Cracraft’s place at the Y receiver position.

Super Sefo

Liufau became just the second player in Colorado history to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 yards in a single game. He also played a part in 12 of Colorado’s 13 third down conversions and had career highs in rushing attempts (23), yards (108) and touchdowns (3).

Liufau got banged up in the third quarter, and limped off the field after taking a hard hit. But he missed only one play.

“It was a recurring injury from last week and I just got a little banged up there, where was pretty painful,” Liufau said. “But I was lucky, thankful and blessed to be able to come back out and play this game.”

Colorado went 13 of 21 on third down conversions, one shy of the single game school record. The win was Colorado’s all-time 400th victory at home, and they’re now 5-0 at home in a season for the first time since 1994.

More WSU notes: