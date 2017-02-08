We caught up with Gabe Marks and Riley Sorenson during the MTRWestern Seattle Sports Star Awards show

Former Washington State football players Riley Sorenson and Gabe Marks were in Seattle Wednesday night to attend the MTRWestern Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards show.

Sorenson remains in Pullman, working out and training for the NFL Draft while finishing a couple of classes. Marks, however, has moved back to his native Southern California, and he’s working out at Thousand Oaks-based Sports Academy as he preps for the NFL Combine later this month.

Marks was nominated as a finalist for the Male Sports Star of the Year, while Sorenson was honored with the Wayne Gittinger Most Inspirational Award. Here’s a look at what they’re doing to get ready for their shot at the NFL.