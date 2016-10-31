"If I had to make a decision right now, I’d say I’m definitely staying," Falk said Monday.

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk denied a Bleacher Report report saying the Cougars’ junior quarterback will leave school at the end of the season to declare for the NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, citing an unnamed source, reported Monday morning that Falk will forego his senior season, and also predicted that Falk will likely be a third-round selection.

That’s just not true, Falk said at WSU’s weekly press conference on Monday.

“I don’t know where the sources are coming from at all. If anybody knows me, I focus on one day at a time and focus on helping my team win. If I had to make a decision right now, I’d say I’m definitely staying,” Falk said. “It’s just kinda frustrating that someone said (you said) something you didn’t say. I really don’t like dishonest people.”

Falk is currently ranked No. 2 nationally with an average of 365.8 passing yards per game. He’s completed 72.6 percent of his passes, for 2,926 yards and 24 touchdowns, with five interceptions.