Spring practice begins Thursday for WSU. Head coach Mike Leach had a conference call with reporters on Wednesday to preview spring ball, here's some of what he said that didn't make it into any other story

Washington State’s spring football practices begin Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The Cougars will practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between now and the annual Crimson and Gray game at Joe Albi Stadium on April 22 at 2 p.m.

They’ll wrap things up with a final practice on April 25.

Between now and then, they have to plug holes at center and right guard on the offensive line, wide receiver, free safety and nose tackle.

In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, WSU football coach Mike Leach weighed in on the following:

Former Clemson transfer Kyrin Priester has returned after one semester off the team… sort of:

“He’ll be out there some. He’s gotta work on academics. Gotta get that squared away.”

Which of the young receivers jostling for starting jobs stood out to him in winter conditioning drills:

“I thought Isaiah (Johnson-Mack) had a real good winter conditioning. (Dezmon) Patmon had it in spurts. He’s gotta put it toether. He’s impressive physically, but right now, works when he wants to and goes in the tank after.”

The public impression that there’s no competition at the quarterback spot since Luke Falk is returning for his third year as starter:

“Actually there is. Tyler Hilinski is very talented. And then we have the opportunity to see what (walk on Anthony) Gordon can do. They’re all gonna fight for reps. No question about that.”

Former Michigan linebacker Joe Bolden tweeted this week that he has joined the Cougars’ program. Leach says Bolden will be a defensive graduate assistant, though he has not yet been assigned a specific position group to work with.

Blessed with the opportunity to join @wsucougfb and be a part of that #SpeedD #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/99Ms0bWKT2 — Joe Bolden (@_JBolden35) March 21, 2017

“He’s got quite an impressive resume. He’s on defense. We’re thrilled to have him.”

On finding a replacement for All-Pac-12 first team safety Shalom Luani:

“There will be a dogfight in the secondary. We have some candidates and we have some bodies there.”

