It's no coincidence that WSU cornerback Marcellus Pippins is the best dancer on the team. That's what WSU football beat writer Stefanie Loh discovered Friday night at the Cougars' women's football clinic

PULLMAN — I planted my left foot next to the football balanced on the kicking tee at the 5-yard line of the field at Martin Stadium and stared up at the goalpost.

Taking directions from Washington State special teams coach Eric Mele, I counted three steps back, two steps to my left. Then came the little run up, and I planted my left foot back next to the ball before swinging my right foot full speed ahead.

The inside of my foot connected with the football. If flew out toward the goalposts, straight but low. Wayyyy too low. Whoops. Missed field goal.

“That, is way harder than it looks,” I told Mele as I traipsed to the back of the line.

That, in a nutshell, is what I took from an evening spent running through basic football drills at the Washington State women’s football clinic.

If I played football, I discovered on Friday night, I would be worthless as a kicker, and completely inept as a defensive back. Perhaps, I’ve decided, linebacker would be my position. Either that or receiver, except, I don’t think I have the right moxie to join that crew.

As receivers coach Dave Nichol expressed it, the amount of moxie a football player struts around with is often directly correlated to the distance between him and the line of scrimmage.

I consider myself pretty athletic. I played club lacrosse in college, I’m a recovering runner, and, at this point in my life, I do the occasional Crossfit class, and train in Olympic weightlifting about four times a week.

However, there are few times in my life when I’ve felt more un-athletic than the moment on Friday night when I watched WSU cornerback Marcellus Pippins demonstrate a defensive backs drill in which you drop into a backpedal, then – depending on which direction the coach points the ball – shift your hips in reaction, entirely based on instinct.

When my turn came, I stepped up to the line trying my best to imitate the loose-hipped, quick-footed Pippins. Let’s just say that my hips don’t move the way his do — he could probably rival Shakira — and that I now understand why he’s considered the best dancer on the team. Or at least, it’s a toss up between him and safety Hunter Dale, the Lousiana native whose dance moves I also could not dream of replicating.

Last one from tonight: these DBs @PAE21 and @HunterDale_1 have all the moves pic.twitter.com/17pIkO1zTy — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) April 8, 2017

In part because it’s Mom’s Weekend at WSU, more than 200 women came out to Martin Stadium for the Cougars’ annual women’s football clinic Friday night. I decided to tag along to get a sense of what goes into the drills the Cougars do every day in practice.

The moms and I were introduced to the coaching staff and welcomed by Mike Leach to start the evening. Then, everyone broke into groups and spent the next hour or so moving through the various position meeting rooms and getting a primer on the basics each position entails.

Some, like running backs coach Jim Mastro, let his players do the teaching as they showed highlights from the 2016 season and explained basic plays. Others, like defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, chose to explain how plays unfold on game day. Meanwhile new defensive line coach Jeff Phelps tried to detail the Cougars’ basic defensive formations, but the moms were more interested in peppering him with questions about how his former team, Minnesota, managed to beat the Cougars in the 2016 Holiday Bowl.

(He never really answered.)

After the classroom component of the clinic, the women got a tour of the locker rooms before the “field” portion of the evening, where they circulated through drills commonly run by each position group.

As we’ve already established, I can’t kick a field goal to save my life, and any receiver would probably blow by me as I tried – and failed – to flip my hips in that fluid, graceful way Pippins and the rest of the DBs can.

However, I got a thumbs-up from quarterback Luke Falk for my lone pass of the night, and I caught the ball just fine while lined up at receiver.

But, in retrospect, I think defense would be more my thing. I didn’t manage to take out Hercules Mata’afa the way the mom of one of the quarterbacks did. But I did discover that hurling yourself at tackling dummies is just fun, period.

My final takeaway from an evening of football drills? Better to be the pursuer than to be the pursued.