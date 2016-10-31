WSU coach Mike Leach insinuated Monday that his offensive line has gotten a bit complacent. He wants them to be great, not just good.

Washington State’s offensive line has been pretty good this year, and at one point, was even named by Pro Football Focus as the second-best offensive line in the country.

But the accolades all came before the Arizona State game. WSU gave up seven sacks to Arizona State’s defense, and another two against Oregon State last weekend.

During his Monday afternoon press conference, WSU coach Mike Leach insinuated that the offensive line has gotten complacent of late.

“I think we feel like we’re good on the offensive line. I think there needs to be a higher level of urgency to push to be great,” Leach said. “We can’t be satisfied with good.”

Leach said B.J. Salomson played “ok” in place of left guard Cody O’Connell in the first half of Saturday’s game.

“I didn’t think he was bad. When he gets in games, he does a good job,” Leach said. “I thought he did a pretty good job other than the false start.”

Nonetheless, O’Connell – who is believed to be nursing an injury sustained in the first half of the Arizona State game – returned to the line in the second half in Corvallis, and his presence made a difference in the run game, Leach said.

This week, there will be increased emphasis on competition along the offensive line. Leach said Salmonson and starter Eduardo Middleton will compete for playing time at right guard, while center Riley Sorensen will have to fend off a challenge from freshman Fred Mauigoa.