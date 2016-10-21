The Cougars added a linebacker from Mater Dei to their 2017 recruiting class

Fa’avae Fa’avae, a linebacker from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) High, committed to the Washington State Friday afternoon, the recruit announced via his Twitter account.

“I feel this is the best decision for me not only academically and athletically but building long term relationships with empowering entrepreneurs and getting ready for life outside football,” Fa’avae wrote in the tweet announcing his commitment to WSU.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound outside linebacker had offers from a long list of schools including San Diego State, Boise State, Louisville, Nevada, Arizona State and Colorado.

Fa’avae is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. According to Scout.com recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Fa’avae tore his ACL a week before the start of his senior season, but when healthy, he’s a “tremendous edge rusher who plays with a nonstop motor.”

Fa’avae is the 11th committed recruit the Cougars have in their 2017 recruiting class and the only linebacker.