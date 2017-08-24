Luke Falk has never forgotten his walk-on roots, now he's partnering with his sister to initiate an endowment to help future walk-ons at WSU.

By now, three and a half years into his career as Washington State’s starting quarterback, Luke Falk’s story is well-known: the quarterback from Utah who didn’t have many college scholarship options coming out of high school joined WSU as a preferred walk-on in the summer of 2013 and clawed his way from seventh on the depth chart to become the starter.

But amidst all the accolades and awards he’s racked up in his five-year career at WSU, Falk has never forgotten his roots – that underdog mindset still fuels him.

“You’re never established as a starter,” Falk says. “You’ve got to go out and earn it every day.”

Because of his background, the Cougars’ starting quarterback still holds a special fondness for scrappy walk-ons. Now, Falk and his oldest sister, Alexa, are partnering to try and help generations of walk-ons to come at WSU.

Alexa Shea Falk-Johns, a Nashville, Tenn.-based musician and songwriter, has written a WSU Cougars-themed pump-up song for the 2017 football season that she and Luke hope will help raise money to contribute to an endowment they want to start for future WSU football walk-ons.

Falk-Johns said she first wrote the song “Claws Are Out” during the 2015 Sun Bowl, and sent it to her brother, who asked her to put it to music.

So this summer, Falk-Johns put the words to music and created a track that will be available on iTunes beginning Friday. All proceeds from the sale of “Claws are Out” will go toward the endowment the Falks are trying to start for walk-on football players at WSU.

In addition, Falk-Johns says the long-term goal is to help Luke start a nonprofit called the Falk Football Freedom Foundation. But due to NCAA rules, that will have to wait till Luke has exhausted his eligibility at the end of the season.

“Luke has always said he wanted to do something to give back. He wants to leave a legacy for the people who built him up,” Falk-Johns said. “He wanted to do something for WSU and he has a soft spot for the people who are in a position he was in. He feels it is something that will recognize the underdog.”

Preview clip of Alexa Shea Falk-Johns’ Claws Are Out

It’s not the first time someone associated with WSU football has created a song specially for the program. Former safety Taylor Taliulu, who graduated in 2015, created the “Wazzu” song that’s still played at Martin Stadium before every home football game.

Falk-Johns says she is currently talking to WSU about playing “Claws Are Out” in Martin Stadium before football games, and she will also be performing the song at one home game this season.

Falk-Johns and Luke’s other sister, Natalee, were formerly a duo known as Falk. They last performed in Pullman at a WSU home football game in November 2015, but have since pursued solo careers.

WSU Quarterback Luke Falk’s sisters Alexa and Natalee of the duo “Falk” perform before the game vs Colorado Saturday night in Pullman

Luke Falk is more well-known for his touchdown-throwing abilities than for his musical skills, but this summer, he started re-learning how to play the guitar because he decided he needed a hobby.

Falk first learned to play the guitar as a child, under the tutelage of his sisters, and at one point, as an 8-year-old, he even performed at a country fair in Utah, singing “Sweet Home Salt Lake City” to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”

“That was the last time I played guitar,” Falk said, joking that he wants to use his newfound music skills to woo his girlfriend. “I’m learning to play Pink Floyd right now — ‘Wish You Were Here.’ I’m going with a tough one. You’ll see it sometime.”

For now, with WSU’s Sept. 2 opener against Montana State looming, the guitar and everything not football-related has been shelved until the end of the season.

The Cougars’ quarterback is letting his sister do all the heavy lifting associated with the endowment for a walk-on and any preliminary plans to start a foundation in his name when he’s done playing for WSU.

“If it helps somebody, I’m interested in it,” Falk said.

Claws Are Out lyrics:

We feel a victory, it’s coming

(Sacrifice has blazed a way)

From our hearts fired up, pride showing

Veins of crimson, bones of gray

Rep the concrete caves we conquer

(We’re) most dangerous in

Spotlights wake

Crowds of thousands watch us

Honor our intentions to dominate

Listen closely to our roar

It will shake you to the core

(Chorus)

I, I, I fight to win. Now you’ll

Never doubt that

I, I, I, I’m a Cougar and my claws

Are out

Enemy teams have all faltered,

To our pack, now you’re our prey

We are masters of the hungry win

Much stronger every day

All together here we come

Hear us call out as we run

(Chorus repeat)

We’ve been put to the test

Proven we are the best

In the north, south, east and

Wazzu west

Hell yes

I, I, I fight to win don’t ya ever

Doubt

I, I, I, I’m a Cougar and my claws

Are out

Never give up

Never back down

Stand our ground