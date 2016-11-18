It’s the first time ranked opponents will square off in Folsom Field since 2005, and Washington State and Colorado both need a win to maintain control in their respective divisions in the Pac-12. Can the Cougars keep it rolling on offense against Colorado’s rugged defense?

BOULDER, Colo. – The last time Folsom Field hosted a matchup between two ranked teams – No. 24 Colorado and No. 2 Texas – was in October 2005. George W. Bush was in the White House, YouTube had just been founded and Bill Doba was the head coach at Washington State.

That’s how long it’s been since Colorado was relevant. The 12th-ranked Buffaloes’ renaissance this season has been as much of a surprise as WSU’s resurgence last year.

Now, two former Pac-12 doormats meet Saturday at Folsom Field as ranked teams and leaders in their respective divisions.

With two regular-season games remaining, Colorado (8-2 overall, 6-1 Pac-12 South) and No. 20 WSU (8-2, 7-0 Pac-12 North) both need to win out to clinch division titles and win passage to the Pac-12 title game.

The Cougars are on an eight-game win streak and are well aware of what’s at stake, but their mission all week has been to treat this as any other game.

“Every game in this little run we’ve been on has been more important than the last,” said senior receiver Gabe Marks. “We’re just trying to keep winning. It should be a good environment – two good teams, two teams turning around their situations.”

Colorado presents the stiffest challenge the Cougars have faced this season. The Buffaloes’ second year defensive coordinator, Jim Leavitt, has been as essential to Colorado’s rise as his counterpart, Alex Grinch, has been for the Cougars.

Leavitt have transformed the Buffaloes into a Pac-12 defensive powerhouse. Colorado owns the nation’s 10th-ranked pass defense, 29th ranked rush defense and currently leads the Pac-12 in total defense (308.4 yards per game), passing yards allowed (176.9), pass efficiency defense (98.9), third down conversion defense (30.7 percent), scoring defense (17.9 points) and red zone defense (66.7 percent).

“They execute their defense real well. They don’t break out a bunch of bells and whistles and try to outsmart you, but they line up good and tackle well and mix up the leverage and basically try to disguise (everything),” said WSU coach Mike Leach.

The Buffaloes also play particularly well at home – the most points they’ve given up at Folsom Field this season came in a 40-16 win over Arizona.

But WSU rolls in with an offense more productive than any the Buffaloes have faced this season and is eager to test their Pac-12-leading passing offense against the league’s best passing defense.

The Cougars are averaging 44.3 points per game – eighth nationally and second in the Pac-12, tout the nation’s second best passing offense (385.5 yards per game), and lead the Pac-12 in passing, first downs (28.5 per game) and third down conversions (50.7 percent) and are averaging 132.0 rush yards per game – better than any other team in Leach’s head coaching career.

They also have the efficient Luke Falk at quarterback. Falk leads the nation with a 73.9 completion percentage on the season, is No. 2 nationally averaging 361 pass yards per game, and has been ridiculously efficient in his last three outings of the Cougars.

Falk has completed 77 percent of his passes and thrown for 1,099 yards, with 14 touchdowns and one interception in the Cougars’ last three games.

“He’s the best I’ve ever been around at reading a defense and not letting teams bluff him,” WSU running backs coach Jim Mastro said of Falk. “A lot of teams try to disguise what they’re doing in the box. But because he studies film so well, very seldom does he get bluffed.”

The Buffaloes also concede that Falk’s expert operation of Leach’s offense stands out as the biggest threat to their Pac-12 South title hopes this week.

“To me, the most unique thing (about WSU’s passing game) is Luke Falk,” Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said. “Not only the way he throws it, but how he knows where he’s going with the ball, the checks that he makes – he checks on at least half their plays. To me, Luke Falk makes the difference compared to other passing offenses we’ve seen.”

So the biggest game to be played at Folsom Field in more than a decade comes down to one key matchup: it’s WSU’s passing offense vs. Colorado’s passing defense and the team that holds up best could find itself in Santa Clara, Calif., next month playing for a Pac-12 championship.