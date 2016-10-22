Follow along live as the WSU Cougars look to remain undefeated in Pac-12 play as they face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

After opening Pac-12 play with three impressive victories vs. Oregon, Stanford and UCLA, the WSU Cougars (4-2, 3-0) look to stay red hot as they hit the road to face the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 2-2).

The Luke Falk-led Cougars will face a Sun Devils secondary that struggles mightily against the pass, having given up the more passing yards of over 10 yards than any team in the nation. Meanwhile, WSU’s defense has begun to hit its stride.

Will the Cougs be able to stay undefeated in the Pac-12? Follow along for live updates, commentary and photos.