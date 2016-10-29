Follow along live as the WSU Cougars look to remain undefeated in Pac-12 play as they face off against the Oregon State Beavers.

After four straight wins in Pac-12 play and five straight wins overall, the Cougars are riding high. WSU (5-2, 4-0) hopes to continue its success as they face off with the Oregon State Beavers (2-5, 1-3) in Corvallis.

The Cougars are a 14-point favorite over the Beavers, who are fresh off a 41-17 drubbing at Washington. Meanwhile, UW took care of business in Salt Lake City, downing the Utes 31-24 Saturday afternoon. WSU must win to keep pace with the Huskies as Pac-12 North leaders.

Will the Cougs be able to stay undefeated in the Pac-12? Follow along for live updates, commentary and photos.