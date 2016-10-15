Follow our live coverage of the Cougars as they take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday evening in Pullman.

The Washington State Cougars (3-2) take on the UCLA Bruins (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman. The game is televised on ESPN and is broadcast on 710 AM ESPN Seattle radio.

You can follow our live updates, analysis and commentary of the game above.