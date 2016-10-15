Cougar FootballCougarsPac-12Sports Live updates: WSU Cougars host UCLA Bruins in inclement weather at Martin Stadium Originally published October 15, 2016 at 5:28 pm Updated October 15, 2016 at 5:53 pm Join the conversation Follow our live coverage of the Cougars as they take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday evening in Pullman. Share story By Seattle Times sports staff The Washington State Cougars (3-2) take on the UCLA Bruins (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman. The game is televised on ESPN and is broadcast on 710 AM ESPN Seattle radio. You can follow our live updates, analysis and commentary of the game above. Seattle Times sports staff Seahawks Fan Fix Your weekly dose of off-the-wall news about the Seahawks. Delivered Friday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryWhat the WSU Cougars have to do to beat UCLA
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.