Follow along live as the WSU Cougars (6-2, 5-0) head back to Pullman after consecutive road victories to face the Arizona Wildcats (2-6, 0-5).

The WSU Cougars (6-2, 5-0) head back to Pullman after consecutive road victories to face the Arizona Wildcats (2-6, 0-5).

WSU, looking to remain undefeated in Pac-12 play, takes on an Arizona team hungry to play spoiler and notch its first conference win of the season. Meanwhile, the Cougars are fresh off a near upset in Corvalis, having to overcome a 21-0 deficit to fend off the Beavers.

Follow along live as the Cougars take on the Wildcats on Saturday at 1 p.m.