From sacks to interceptions and turnovers, WSU had a big defensive performance against Arizona

PULLMAN – Washington State played its most complete game of the season in its 69-7 win against Arizona on Saturday, and the defense was every bit as dominant as the offense.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” lived up to its nickname, producing season-highs in sacks (5) and tackles for loss (10), intercepting two balls and forcing a fumble.

The star of the show was redshirt freshman Nnamdi Oguayo, who started the season on the defensive line but has since moved to rush linebacker to make up for the suspended Logan Tago’s absence from the lineup.

The Cougars defense was unstoppable against the Wildcats

Oguayo had his first career sack in the first quarter – a fourth down play that downed Wildcats quarterback Anu Solomon 14 yards behind the line of scrimmage – and finished with three sacks and tackles-for-loss. That’s the most any Cougar defensive player has had since Ivan McLennan recorded three tackles for loss against Wyoming last year.

“I just cut it loose. I was just tired of being uptight,” Oguayo said. “I thought I needed to let loose and have fun.”

The Wildcats used three quarterbacks against WSU, to little effect. Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez yanked starter Brandon Dawkins after he was picked off by Shalom Luani in the Wildcats’ second series. Solomon, Dawkins’ replacement, saw limited success but threw Arizona’s only touchdown of the game – a 47-yard pass to Cam Denson – and freshman Khalil Tate played late in the game, likely in part because the score was already out of hand.

But, really, WSU’s defense owned Arizona for four quarters, and the Cougars punctuated their defensive dominance with a constant slew of big plays.

Luani’s interception and 19-yard return was one, as was Isaac Dotson’s forced fumble in the third quarter and even Hercules Mata’afa’s huge bodyslam of Arizona running back Samajie Grant – though it drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from refs perhaps trying to make the point that wrestling moves do not belong on the football field. Cornerback Treshon Broughton helped cap things off on a high note when he picked off Tate in the final minute of play.

“There wasn’t anything we tried to change in pre-game,” Dotson said. “We just kinda came in and did what we usually do. It’s big for us to put a whole game together, all four quarters, and just prove to ourselves that when we do our job, it works, play in and play out, every drive. It’s big for us to trust our coaching and trust our teammates to do our job and get it done.”

Arizona only got into the red zone once – but did not score – and was held to 2 of 10 third down conversions and 158 rushing yards. The Wildcats’ 128 passing yards were the least any team has managed against the Cougars’ defense this season – though, granted, this also came against a passing offense that’s ranked 98th nationally.

“When we get into the red zone, the motto is, ‘Watch this defense. Check us out. See what we can do,” said Dotson, who led the Cougars with seven total tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

That’s the sort of confidence WSU’s defense is playing with right now. But there’s no big secret to their success, they say.

“Everyone did their job,” Oguayo said, simply. “That’s the only thing.”

The big score cushion against Arizona also gave the Cougars a chance to test some new faces on the defensive line.

With Robert Barber suspended for a second-consecutive game, Dan Ekuale started for WSU at nose tackle, with Mata’afa at tackle and Derek Moore at end. Second stringers Garrett McBroom, Kingston Fernandez and Ngalu Tapa also saw a lot of playing time, and reserve linemen Nick Begg and Taylor Comfort made their collegiate debuts playing with the backups late in the game.

So what can the Cougars possibly do to improve on a performance in which they gave up only seven points?

Go back to the film room.

“There’s some of those big plays they had,” Dotson said, referring to Denson’s 47-yard touchdown reception, a 50-yard rush by Grant, and a couple other chunk yardage rushing plays Arizona made. “There were certain places where guys were out of their gaps or not being where they’re supposed to be. Those are the ones we will see in film tomorrow an make sure we adjust.”