Tyson Alger, who covers Oregon football for The Oregonian, gives us an inside look at what to expect from the Ducks when they take the field against Washington State on Saturday.

Washington State opens its Pac-12 slate against Oregon on Saturday in a sold out game at Martin Stadium.

To get a better idea of what the Cougars are up against, we talked to Tyson Alger, Oregon beat writer for The Oregonian.

Question: How is the defensive system the Ducks are running under new defensive coordinator Brady Hoke different from what they had last year?

Alger: When Oregon demoted Don Pellum from defensive coordinator, they weren’t just looking for a new voice in the program. The Ducks brought in Brady Hoke, the former Michigan coach, not only for his ability to get on players and hold them more accountable, but he switched Oregon’s base 3-4 system into a more traditional 4-3.

The Ducks run downhill more than they used to, and having defensive linemen focus on one gap as opposed to two works well for the Ducks when taking into account the inexperience of the defense as a whole. They’re also blitzing a lot more than they used to. While players and coaches swear by Hoke, the results haven’t quite been there yet. If there’s one thing similar about Hoke’s defense compared to Pellum’s from last year, it’s this: they both give up a lot of yards.

Question: Last year, RB Royce Freeman had a monster day against WSU, do you see him erupting in similar fashion this weekend in Pullman?

Alger: If Freeman is healthy, then yes. Out of all of Oregon’s issues, the running back position certainly isn’t one of them. Freeman looked stellar in the first two games of the season and was gaining a lot of ground against Nebraska before injuring his leg. While he missed last week against Colorado, Tony Brooks-James still had a 100-yard day and the Oregon running game didn’t skip a beat. But Freeman is the heart of this team’s offense and he’s rushed for 321 yards in his two games against Washington State. Expect that to continue this week in a must-win game for the Ducks.

Question: What are the Ducks’ biggest strengths at the moment?

Alger: Aside from the running game, which I mentioned above, there isn’t a whole lot out there. It’s been a pretty dismal two weeks for the Ducks, but we actually saw some better play on the offensive line last week. The Ducks lost starting left tackle Tyrell Crosby for the season against Nebraska and are now starting four redshirt freshmen on the line. They’ve been shaky at times and did allow three sacks last week, but quarterback Dakota Prukop has steadily been given more and more time to throw as the weeks have gone on.

Question: What are their biggest weaknesses?

Alger: Oregon’s run defense is a mess. Last year it was the secondary, but now the Ducks are allowing 192.5 rushing yards per game to go along with the Pac-12’s 10th-worst passing defense. Everyone knows Luke Falk will throw for plenty of yards on Saturday, but if the Cougars can get their running game in gear, the Ducks will be in trouble.

Question: Complete the sentence: Oregon will beat WSU if _____________________.

Alger: If they score 60 points? I don’t imagine this is going to be a stout defensive game. But I think if Oregon can limit the Cougars on the ground it will give them a chance. If Freeman is healthy, that will help, but I think a lot rests on the shoulders of Prukop. When the Ducks have won over the last few years, it’s been with stellar quarterback play. Marcus Mariota was the only reason they escaped Pullman with a win two years ago.

The Cougars beat Oregon last year when Vernon Adams Jr. was injured. Prukop has shown flashes this season, but we’ve yet to see a complete game against a quality opponent. He runs well and has limited turnovers, but he’s been fairly inconsistent on throwing deep balls, often underthrowing players like Darren Carrington. There will be pressure on him to make some plays on Saturday.