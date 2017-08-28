Montana State head coach Jeff Choate worked at WSU before he had to scheme against the Cougars. From that standpoint, he says Mike Leach's offensive system has evolved -- and for the better.

In January 2012, Jeff Choate had just completed his sixth season as an assistant on Chris Petersen’s Boise State staff, and was looking for a change of scenery.

“I felt like it was a point in my career where I needed to do something different,” said Choate, now the head coach of the Montana State Bobcats, who will open the season against Washington State this Saturday.

So when Eric Russell – then Washington State’s newly hired assistant head coach and special teams coordinator – offered to introduce Choate to Mike Leach as an assistant coach candidate, Choate figured, sure, why not?

He’d played high school football with Russell at St. Maries (Idaho) High, about an hour and a half northeast of Pullman, and liked the idea of getting moving a little closer to home.

“I’m an inland northwest guy. I have my vacation place in Coeur d’Alene, and the idea of getting back there was appealing,” said Choate, who ultimately joined Leach’s staff as linebackers coach and stayed for one season.

“He was a real enthusiastic and motivated guy,” Leach says of Choate.

Choate left WSU at the end of that 2012 season and had short stints at UTEP and Florida before he was reunited with Petersen at UW from 2014-15.

But as Choate leads Montana State into Martin Stadium to face WSU in its season opener, he says the year he spent on Leach’s staff left an impact on him.

“You take something from everybody, and there’s some practice things we utilize here that were pretty unique to my experience with him,” Choate said. “His approach to the game is so interesting, I think it forces you to think outside the box. He helped me change some ideas I had about the game itself and how to look at the game.”

For instance, Leach is renowned for his penchant for going for it on fourth down instead of punting.

“He opened my eyes to that,” Choate said. “That wasn’t something I was as in tune with prior to working for Mike.”

In his first stint as a head football coach, Choate has also adapted and re-purposed Leach’s three-day system for installing a game-plan and preparing for an opponent.

“I thought that was a smart way to look at it,” Choate said. “Mike is a really smart guy. He looks at football in a different way.”

As someone who first worked for Leach at WSU, then moved on to coach at a Pac-12 rival, Choate has studied the Cougars’ scheme for years.

He says the Cougars’ Air Raid is a little different now than it was when Leach first got to WSU.

“Their offense has become more diversified,” Choate says, adding that he recalls conversations with Leach in which the mastermind behind the Air Raid steadfastly maintained that he did not believe in empty sets, motion or shifts.

“Now all those things are part of their offense,” Choate said. “I think he’s evolved. I think he’s recognizing the value of running the football a little more and taking advantage of the backs and the talent they have back there, but also creating more problems for defensive coordinators by not being so rote in what he’s doing.”

Even though Choate lauds WSU for its lethal passing attack with senior quarterback Luke Falk as triggerman, he says he’s even more wary of the ground game the Cougars deployed so effectively last season behind James Williams, Jamal Morrow and Gerard Wicks.

“The commitment to the run game has changed that offense and made it more dynamic,” Choate said, observing that WSU averaged 120 rushing yards per game in 2016. “I think they have the best cross-the-board talent in that program now than in the six years that coach Leach has been there.

“I was there for his first year, and it’s amazing to look back and see the progress of that program over that time.”

Bobcats make last-minute changes in linebacker depth chart

The Bobcats were hit with bad news on Saturday when they found out that senior linebacker Lukas McCarthy sustained what Choate called a “non-football injury that will require surgery, and that I believe will end his career.” McCarthy was the likely starting middle linebacker, and his injury forces MSU to re-jigger their lineup the week of the season opener. McCarthy played in 10 games last season and had 17 tackles.

In McCarthy’s absence, sophomore Josh Hill will move over from weak side linebacker to middle linebacker. Hill started every game at WLB last season as as true freshman. The Bobcats moved sophomore safety Brayden Konkol to will linebacker to fill the gap left by Hill’s transition inside.

Konkol played 10 games as a freshman last season, and Choate called him one of the Bobcats’ best open field tacklers. He played some linebacker in spring football before making the move this fall. Choate said his coverage skills will come in handy when the Bobcats go to their nickel package against WSU’s pass-heavy offense.