WSU is 2-1 all-time against Houston, but the two teams haven't met each other since 1988

Washington State will play a football home-and-home series beginning in 2019, the Cougars’ athletic department announced Monday.

WSU will travel to Houston on Sept. 14, 2019, and Houston will a return trip to Martin Stadium on Sept. 12, 2020.

“In recent years Houston has been one of the top programs in the country,” WSU Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a news release Monday. “I believe our fans will enjoy having another quality nonconference opponent in Martin Stadium.”

Houston, whose mascot is also the Cougar, is coming off a 9-4 season that ended with a 34-10 defeat to San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

With the addition of the Houston game, WSU has now completed its non-conference slate for 2019 and 2020. WSU will open the season against Northern Colorado of the FCS on Sept. 7. Then, bizarrely, the WSU Cougars will face two other teams whose mascot is the Cougar: WSU goes to Houston for a Sept. 14 game, then BYU comes to Martin Stadium on Oct. 12.

In 2020, WSU will open the season on Sept. 5 against Utah State of the Mountain West, in quarterback Luke Falk’s hometown of Logan, Utah. Then, WSU returns to Martin Stadium to host Houston on Sept. 12 and Idaho on Sept. 19.

Houston is only two years removed from its 13-1 finish in 2015 that ended with a win over Florida State in the Peach Bowl.

There’s already been a changing of the guard in Houston though. Head coach Tom Herman parlayed two successful seasons at Houston into a big Power Five coaching opportunity, and he left the Cougars in November to become the head coach at Texas.

Houston replaced Herman with Texas alum Major Applewhite, who was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Herman.

WSU has not played Houston since the 1988 Aloha Bowl, when WSU came away with a 24-22 victory. Prior to that game, both previous meetings between the schools took place in Houston. WSU leads the all-time series, 2-1, with WSU winning 32-18 in 1959 and Houston winning 21-7 in 1966.