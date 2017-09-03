PULLMAN — The lethality of the Air Raid offense lies in its simplicity, and in No. 24 Washington State’s 31-0 win over Montana State on Saturday night, Luke Falk showed his mastery of the offense by simply taking what the defense gave him and milking that for all it was worth.

So with the Bobcats’ defense sitting back and trying to guard against the long gain, the Cougars (1-0) rocked them in the soft, intermediate zones underneath.

“All the underneath stuff was going well,” Falk said. “That’s what the defense was giving us tonight. They dropped eight and we got the guy underneath, which gave us good run boxes. Our whole offense is based off what’s the leverage, what can we get into that’s a good play. Tonight, it wasn’t the deep ball, and wasn’t anything really down the field.”

James Williams led the offense with two touchdowns and Jalen Thompson had his first career interception

Montana State couldn’t stop the Cougars’ running backs, who opened the 2017 season the way they finished 2016 – by reeling off chunk yardage at brisk pace.

In Year 2 of WSU’s new, multidimensional Air Raid, the running back are showing that they’ve evolved. They’ve completely earned Falk’s trust as both runners and receivers, and the growth of that relationship was on display Saturday night.

WSU played three running backs in the game, and Jamal Morrow, James Williams and Gerard Wicks combined for 354 of the Cougars’ 511 offensive yards.

Morrow led the ground attack, with 10 carries for 89 yards, which included a breakaway 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

However, the game quickly morphed into the James Williams show.

Williams demonstrated his creativity in the run game frequently last year, but against the Bobcats, he showed off his soft hands for the first time, setting new single game records for receptions and receiving yardage by a Cougars running back with 13 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

On more than a dozen occasions, Falk made his reads and heard a familiar”Woo-woo!”

That, Williams says, is the call he and the other running backs have taken to using whenever they wanted Falk to know they’re wide open and coming out the backfield.

“In practice, me, Jamal, Keith (Harrington) and Gerard, we say ‘woo-woo’ and hit here,” Williams said thumping his chest. “And now he’s hitting us every single time we do it.”

Williams said he wasn’t at all surprised by how open he was in the short passing game because, after last season, it was an area he identified as a way for the Cougars to maximize their gains and keep Falk upright.

“Last year, it happened all the time. I told Luke, ‘Don’t just take the sack. I’m right here if you need me,” Williams says. “I felt like he’s (gotten) way more comfortable with the backfield.”

It’s the sort of organic development that only comes from a quarterback and his receivers having taken countless reps together on the practice field.

“James and the running backs did a great job with the ball in their hands,” Falk said. “They’re a good group. And the beauty of this offense is that you just get it to the guy in space, and this offense can be great. It can be a running back, a slot or an outside guy, it doesn’t really matter.”

Williams said he frequently found himself open in the backfield on Saturday night because the Bobcats didn’t blitz much.

“So I had to go out and (Falk) hit me every time I was open,” Williams said, “It did actually surprise me. I thought after the first seven or eight times, they would adjust to it. But they didn’t, so I’m gonna keep doing it if they’re not gonna change nothing.”

Williams, a sophomore who finished his freshman year second on the team with 953 all-purpose yards, was elusive and creative in both the pass and the run game against the Bobcats.

He rushed nine times for 45 yards, and as usual, his most valuable contributions were the yards he picked up after first contact as he outran, out-cut and – at one point in the second quarter – even hurdled over the Bobcats’ defense.

Williams’s tried that trick once last year and earned the ire of running backs coach Jim Mastro, who cautioned the back that if he hurdled defenders again, he would take him out of the game.

But a year later, perhaps Mastro, too, has grown to trust Williams and believe in his athleticism, because he didn’t admonish Williams after his second quarter end-of-run hurdle picked up eight yards.

“They were ankle biting me the whole time,” Williams said, grinning. “Last year, I wanted to do it and coach Mastro was like, ‘No, if you try it, you’re getting out.’ I took my opportunity today and it worked out.

“He didn’t yell at me when I came off the field, so that was a good sign. The only thing he said was that the celebration I had (after scoring) I got carried away.”

Next up, WSU will welcome Boise State to Martin Stadium on Saturday in the return game of the home-and-home that began last year, with the Cougars’ 31-28 defeat to the Broncos on their smurf turf at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos (1-0) beat Troy 24-13 at home in their season opener