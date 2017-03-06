Shalom Luani and Gabe Marks were WSU's only representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine that concluded in Indianapolis on Monday

Former Washington State defensive back Shalom Luani clocked the fastest 60-yard shuttle time among all safeties at the NFL Combine on Monday in Indianapolis when he clocked in at 11.22 seconds.

Luani also excelled at the 40-yard dash and three cone-drill. His 4.56 in the 40-yard dash was the eighth best time among safeties, while his 6.87 in the three-cone drill was sixth-best in his position group.

Luani (5-foot-11, 202 pounds) is regarded as a late round prospect in a draft class that’s considered deep at the safety position. He told Seattle Times report Bob Condotta that he spoke with the Seahawks at the combine, and that most teams he’s met with are interested in him as either a free safety or strong safety.

Luani also managed 12 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press, 31 inches on the vertical jump and 116 inches in the broad jump.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein highlights Luani’s quickness and route anticipation as his two biggest strengths but also drew attention to Luani’s run defense and missed tackles as areas of concern. According to Zierlein, Luani was charged with 31 missed tackles and 11 broken tackles during his two years at WSU.

Former WSU receiver Gabe Marks spoke to reporters on Friday — and defended the Air Raid offense — and worked out for scouts on Friday and posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.56. while showing off his reliable hands in the receivers gauntlet drill. The Venice, Calif. native measured in at 5-feet-11, 189 pounds, and projects best as a slot receiver at the next level.

Zierlein sees Marks’ soft hands as his best asset, noting in Marks’ combine profile that he “leverages himself into open throwing windows” and “shows very good body control when the ball is in the air.”

The downside?

Marks “can be physically dominated by size,” Zierlein writes, noting Marks “lacks route strength and can be too easily re-routed.”

WSU's Gabe Marks showing off his hands in the gauntlet at the #NFLCombine Watch the Combine live on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/whVfSRsIPV — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 4, 2017

Marks tallied 11 repetitions in the 225-pound bench press, 29.5 inches in the vertical jump, 117 inches in the broad jump, 7.01 seconds in the three-cone drill and 4.20 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle.

Scouts will get another opportunity to evaluate Marks and Luani at WSU’s Pro Day in Pullman this Thursday.