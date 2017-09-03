PULLMAN — Saturday afternoon at an autograph signing at Zeppoz bowling alley featuring an assortment of Washington State football legends, an undersized 15-year-old boy sat listening in rapt attention as former Cougars quarterback Drew Bledsoe regaled him with a story from his distinguished career with the New England Patriots.

The boy had asked Bledsoe to tell him about the game between New England and Minnesota on Nov. 14, 1994, when the Patriots went into the locker room at halftime down 20-3, but, fueled by Bledsoe’s 354-yard passing performance in the second half, rallied to a 26-20 comeback win.

Of course, the kid in the crimson WSU football t-shirt, Cody Cleary, from Tracy, Calif., wasn’t even alive when that game played out in Foxboro, Mass.

Cody Cleary and his mom drove 14 hours to meet WSU great Drew Bledsoe and ask him this question about a game that was played long before Cody was born.

But he’d driven 886 miles and 14 hours from California to Pullman with his single parent mother to meet Bledsoe on this fall afternoon and get his autograph and ask him about that specific game because, from the age of 4, Cleary has been a die-hard New England Patriots fan.

And his Patriots fandom mentor, Brian Lynch, had put him up to the question.

Since he first met Cody in a chance encounter in Seattle in 2012, Lynch, 55, a Massachusetts native who now lives in Rhode Island, has become one of the most important people in Cody’s life.

Their Patriots fandom was responsible for bringing Lynch and Cody together, but since then, their relationship has transcended football.

“They’re our family now,” Cody’s mother, Karen, says of Lynch and his wife, Carla. “Brian is his Patriot mentor and kind of like a dad to him.”

Lynch, a long-time Patriots season ticket holder, and his wife, Carla, traveled in Seattle in October 2012 to watch the Patriots take on the Seahawks.

The day before the game, they happened to wander into The Fairmont Hotel because Carla was taken by the historic building’s architecture and wanted to take a close look.

“We went into the lobby, and I see these huge guys with Patriots gym shorts on, and I go, ‘Honey, I think the Pats are staying there,’” Lynch says.

Cody, then 10, and his mother had also traveled to Seattle for the Patriots game.

With Cody clad in a navy Tom Brady jersey and a Patriots helmet, they had spent most of the day dejectedly wandering the hotels of downtown Seattle trying to figure out where the visiting Patriots were staying so that Cody could get autographs from the players.

They’d been in and out of several hotels to no avail and were about to give up when they heard the Patriots might be at The Fairmont.

Lo and behold, even though the Fairmont Hotel concierge wouldn’t confirm that the Patriots were staying there, Cleary saw a couple of big, athletic guys carrying Gucci bags around and knew he was in the right place.

While admiring the Fairmont Hotel with his wife, Lynch caught sight of the tiny kid in the Brady jersey standing in the lobby looking lost, and something about the boy decked out in his Patriots gear tugged at him.

“The look in his eyes. They were big like silver dollars. This kid with a helmet and a Sharpie,” Lynch said. “He reminded me of myself. I was Cody when I was 10. My father would take me out of school to go out to practice at the old Patriots stadium to get autographs.”

Patriots fandom is practically a religion in Lynch’s family. His father, Tom Lynch, has held season tickets from the day the franchise was awarded to Boston in 1959 and was one of the 74 fans who helped name the team the “Patriots.”

Lynch took over his father’s season tickets in 1993, when Bill Parcells became the head coach in New England.

“I went to the press conference when Parcells was hired,” Lynch said. “He drafted Drew Bledsoe, and Parcells and Bledsoe put on the map.”

Lynch followed Bledsoe’s career over the years and says his love for Bledsoe has even turned him into a WSU football fan.

That day at the Fairmont, the longtime New England fan decided to help the young New England fan who didn’t seem quite sure how to go about asking the Patriots’ players for autographs.

Lynch introduced himself to Cody and started pointing out Patriots players to the kid as they sauntered by.

“See that guy over there? That’s Devin McCourty with his defensive backs. Go get his autograph.”

“See that guy, that’s Nate Ebner. Go ask for his autograph, but say ‘excuse me’ because he’s with his family.”

Each time, Cody would go up and politely ask for an autograph. And each time, the players would comply.

The kid was thrilled. Lynch and his wife were amused that this spunky little California boy was clearly as much of a Patriots fan as they were.

“We kept asking his mom, “And why, again, is he a Patriots fan?” Lynch says, laughing.

Cody became a Patriots fan at the age of 4, when his mom, a rabid NFL fan who’d disavowed the Oakland Raiders after they moved to Los Angeles, asked him to pick a team so they’d have something they could do together.

“I have a football passion, and I said, ‘I have to have somebody who shares my passion,” Karen says, “So I told him to pick a team.”

Cody picked New England, with no idea at the time that years later, at a hotel in Seattle, his choice of NFL team would win him a lifelong friend.

The Clearys and Lynches hit it off. They hung out that day, went to the game together and exchanged contact info. Before they parted, Lynch told Cody that if he saved up enough money for a plane ticket to come out to Massachusetts, he would take him to a Patriots game.

“I did it,” Cody says proudly. “I had a lemonade stand. You think that’s funny, but I made a thousand dollars doing it.”

Since then, Lynch has become a mentor and father figure to Cody, but he says the boy has taught him a few things about life as well.

“He’s turned into one of my best friends. I didn’t know I was mentoring him, he’s mentoring me,” Lynch says. “I live through him. With his passion and goal setting he’ll be extremely successful in life.”

Cody and his mom go out to Patriots training camp every year, and they stay with the Lynches at their home in Cumberland, Rhode Island each time. Last year, when the Patriots played in San Francisco, Lynch came out for the game and stayed at the Clearys’ house in Tracy.

In January, Cody flew out to New England by himself, and Lynch took him to Gillette Stadium to see the Patriots play the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Being the original Patriots fan he is, Lynch has schooled Cody in the rudiments of Patriots history.

Current New England quarterback Tom Brady is Cody’s favorite Patriot, in part because the boy, who suffers from a learning disability, has been inspired by Brady’s underdog story – he was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 NFL draft and had to fight to establish himself as the five-time Super Bowl champion he is today.

“My son struggles with reading. He was reading at a third grade level in sixth grade. I’m a single parent and he struggles so much it was scary for me,” Karen says. “He latched on to Tom and his passion to never give up. Cody is now a 3.8 student in high school because he worked so hard and has been inspired by Tom’s passion and fight and drive.”

But, as long-time fans like Lynch like to remind the new generation of Patriots fans like Cody, Drew Bledsoe, Brady’s predecessor, was the first truly successful Patriots quarterback who helped the organization gain respectability in the eyes of its NFL peers.

Lynch introduced Cody to Bledsoe’s story and showed him old videos of Bledsoe’s time with the Patriots.

Bledsoe was the Patriots’ franchise quarterback from 1993 to 2001. He helped them to two Super Bowls, winning once, and finished his career as a four-time NFL Pro Bowler. In 2011, the Patriots inducted Bledsoe into their hall of fame.

“I’ll never forget what Drew Bledsoe did for the Patriots’ organization,” Lynch says. “I know that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, but what Drew Bledsoe did for the Pats will never go without being recognized. He was an outstanding person and a terrific quarterback.”

So Cody was thrilled to find himself sitting in front of Bledsoe at Zeppoz on Saturday, listening to the legend tell stories of a game that was played before he even existed.

The boy got Bledsoe to answer Lynch’s question about that Vikings-Patriots game in 1994 on video. He also got Bledsoe’s autograph, and took a picture with the quarterback. Then, he got Bledsoe to record a video specially for his mentor, and texted both videos to Lynch.

On a sunny fall afternoon in Cumberland, R.I., 2,800 miles east of Pullman, Lynch opened a video embedded in a text message from Cody to hear Drew Bledsoe’s smooth baritone addressing himself and his sister, Beth – who’s also a huge Patriots fan.

“Hey Brian, hey Beth,” Bledsoe says in the video Cody shot in the Zeppoz parking lot. “Drew Bledsoe here. Just wanted to thank you for the support all those years. Go Patriots and go Cougs!”

“How cool was that?” Lynch enthuses later, on the phone with a reporter.

Even cooler, the staff of the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation, which organized the WSU football legends autograph signing to raise money for a new program embedding athletic trainers with local high schools, was so taken by Cody’s story of his 866-mile journey to their event that they gave the Clearys two tickets to WSU’s home opener against Montana State.

The kid was pumped – it would be his first ever college football game.

The Clearys went to the game and stayed till halftime. Then, with the Cougars up 14-0 on Montana State, they left and hit the road to begin their long drive home.

“It was amazing,” Cody said of his first Cougars game day experience. “Unbelievable. And a great atmosphere. I think (it’s) just so much different from the NFL. The fans are just so crazy in college, and I love it.”