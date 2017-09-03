Which former Cougs made NFL 53-man rosters and who got cut? Here's a summary.

Drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round, former Washington State safety Shalom Luani rode an impressive pre-season performance all the way onto the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

Luani was on the bubble going into Saturday — the deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 — but the Raiders kept him as one of four safeties including Karl Joseph, Obi Melifonwu and Reggie Nelson.

Per Pro Football Focus metrics, Luani, who had an interception in the Raiders’ final preseason game against the Seahawks on Thursday night, finished the preseason as Oakland’s top safety in tackles (12) and coverage grade.

Those who made it

DL Destiny Vaeao — Philadelphia

For the second season in a row, Vaeao has made the Eagles’ 53-man roster. The defensive lineman from Samoa signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft and was the fourth defensive tackle in Philadelphia’s rotation, playing about 25 percent of defensive snaps in 2016. He was one of five defensive tackles the Eagles opted to keep on Saturday.

OL Joe Dahl — Detroit

Dahl was drafted by the Lions with the 151th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He’s sort of a swing man on the Lions’ offensive line, having practiced at every position except right tackle this fall. And that versatility likely helped to earn him a roster spot.

LB Deone Bucannon — Arizona

No, duh. You don’t cut a linebacker who led your team with 100 tackles the previous season. Not even if he’s spent the preseason on the physically unable to perform list rehabbing from ankle surgery. The good news? The Cardinals indicate that Bucannon will be ready for Week 1, and he returned to practice for the first time last week.

TE Vince Mayle — Baltimore

Yes, you read that right — Mayle, a former WSU receiver, is now designated as a tight end in Baltimore. It sounds like he’ll be working mostly on special teams. But hey, a job’s a job, right? Mayle spent most of the 2016 season as a receiver with the Dallas Cowboys.

Those who didn’t:

WR Gabe Marks

There was some good news, and some bad news for former WSU receiver Gabe Marks on Saturday.

Marks did not make the New York Jets’ 53-man roster, however, per Marks’ mother, the Jets have told the receiver that they want to sign him to the practice squad. If Marks clears waivers the Jets will be able to re-sign him to the practice squad.

Marks did not appear in the Jets’ first preseason game due to injury, but played in the other three, and had one reception for nine yards against Detroit.

DL Xavier Cooper

Cooper was released by the Cleveland Browns Saturday after two seasons with the club. Cooper was a third round selection in 2015, and he finished his Browns career with 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

OL John Fullington

Fullington was cut by the New Orleans Saints. Fullington originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent after the 2014 NFL Draft. The Bremerton native started 43 consecutive games at WSU from 2010-13. Herbie Teope from the Times-Picayune reports that Fullington is “likely headed for the Saints practice squad.”

LB Kache Palacio

Once again, Palacio put up a good showing for the Seahawks in the preseason, but was released on roster cut down day. That’s what happened last year too. The Seahawks kept Palacio on the practice squad last year, so let’s see if they pick him up again for the practice squad this season.

Others who were released earlier:

WR Marquess Wilson (Jets, August 2