Cody O'Connell discovers that he won't fit into a Navy bunk, while Jamal Morrow gets a better appreciation for what his father, a retired Navy petty officer, went through during his years on active duty

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Washington State started the season by welcoming the next Secretary of Defense, Pullman native and retired U.S. Marine Corps General James Mattis, home for a tour of the football facilities, and it ended the season with a tour of a U.S. Navy warship.

The entire complement of players and staff from WSU and Minnesota’s football teams got guided tours of the USS America Saturday afternoon as part of the Holiday Bowl’s planned activities.

The 844-foot long ship carries a crew of 1,150 sailors, and can cruise at speeds of up to 25 knots.

The WSU Cougars got to tour a working Navy ship in San Diego Saturday. The USS America. Mike Leach talks about the experience

Cody O’Connell, the Cougars’ 6-foot-8 left guard had to duck his head through most of the tour through the different levels of the America-class amphibious warship that’s docked at the San Diego Naval Base.

O’Connell also realized it would be near-impossible for him to cram himself into one of the tiny “racks” sailors on the USS America sleep on in each berthing compartment.

“One of the (Navy) guys is 6-foot-2 and he said he fits (a rack) head-to-toe,” O’Connell said. “I couldn’t even imagine having to sleep in that thing.”

Running back Jamal Morrow’s father, Johnnie, was a career sailor who served 20 years in the Navy and retired as a petty officer first class, so getting to tour the America was particularly special to the Cougars’ junior running back.

“When he was in the Navy, I explored one of these,” Morrow said. “He used to work on some of these ships… It’s really cool to see firsthand how they work.”

Morrow wandered the ship with a small video camera that he used to document the trip for the Cougars’ website, shooting footage of everything from the mess deck to the tiny crew berthing compartments, the flight deck and the giant anchor.

The experience gave the Cougars a heightened sense of respect for the sailors who live and work on a huge floating island of metal.

“It’s crazy,” quarterback Luke Falk said. “It takes a special type of person. I definitely couldn’t do it, but I’m definitely appreciative of all the men and women out there who do this job on a daily basis.”

WSU Cougars running back Jamal Morrow grew up the son of a career enlisted sailor, so getting to tour the USS America was particularly special for him