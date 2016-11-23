Ticket and merchandise sales, booster contributions all on the upswing in Cougars’ second winning season in a row.

A rare Apple Cup with something huge on the line is having a major impact on multiple business aspects surrounding the game.

Washington State athletic director Bill Moos says that, unlike the game two years ago in Pullman, ticket demand has surged to where the school has had to turn away those seeking any.

“A 12:30 game on the Friday after Thanksgiving with no students around can be quite challenging,’’ Moos said. “But we’ll have a packed house and people wanting to pay and purchase tickets that we just don’t have.’’

The winner of this year’s game will claim the Pac-12 North division title. The last time something this big was at stake was in the 1981 game, when the No. 17 Huskies prevailed over the No. 14 Cougars to claim the conference title and a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Martin Stadium in Pullman has a capacity of 35,117.

Two years ago, in 19-degree weather at kickoff, the announced Apple Cup crowd was 32,952 — though those in attendance say the venue appeared to be only three-quarters full. Back in 2012, the last time the game was played on Black Friday in Pullman, only 30,544 turned out as many students complained of having to make a rapid holiday turnaround trek back across the Cascades from their family homes.

This week’s game should be much warmer than two years ago. And better attended than either of those two previous games in Pullman.

In fact, standing-room-only tickets to the game were selling for as high as $123 on Stubhub by late afternoon Wednesday. Sideline seats were selling for $675.

Moos said his school actually put 1,200 student-section seats up for sale to the public last week, knowing many students would be off-campus. They sold out in a single day.

By midweek, only about 300 tickets remained unsold from an allotment of 3,000 the school had given to the University of Washington for its fans traveling to the game. Moos expects those remaining seats to be sold or “they’ll return them and we’ll sell them in a flash.’’

Beyond ticket sales, Washington State says the momentum leading into the Apple Cup has had a tremendous impact on its Cougar Athletic Fund. Donations are already up 21 percent over last year, when the Cougars went 9-4 overall, including a Sun Bowl win over the University of Miami.

Moos said that, in the past two weeks alone, the school has had 683 people either renew their donations or contribute to the fund for the first time.

“That number is considerably higher than at any time in the past,’’ he said.

Fund donations for the month of November are now at $998,000, compared to $821,000 for the same month a year ago.

“So, you can obviously see that being in the conversation in mid to late November has our fans very excited and it’s giving them incentive to support us,’’ he said.

Moos expects the impact to be felt in sales of team merchandise as well, though the final count on that won’t be in until season’s end.