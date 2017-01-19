Gabe Marks has had a solid week of practices leading up to Saturday's East-West Shrine Game, and he's as opinionated as ever

Gabe Marks is turning heads at East-West Shrine Game practices in Florida this week.

The former Washington State receiver has drawn the attention of NFL talent analysts in the lead up to the Shrine Game on Saturday at noon.

So far, he appears to be boosting his draft stock.

West WR Gabe Marks (Washington State) is the best WR @Shrine_Game

He separated himself from the competition during Wednesday's practice. — NFL Draft Blitz (@NFLDraftBlitz) January 18, 2017

Jeff Risdon, a writer for RealGM.com who’s been at Shrine Game practices this week, reports that Marks “is one of the main stars here. “

“Marks is very polished in his routes, showing he’s both quick and fast. He sets up his breaks pretty well and goes and gets the ball in the air as if he’s much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 185-pound build,” Risdon wrote.

In an interview with Emory Hunt, a reporter with FootballGamePlan.com, Marks was asked where his route running prowess comes from, with Hunt asking if it was something Marks’ college coach, Mike Leach, had drilled into him.

“Yes and no. I already knew that route running would be my way to play with guys, these superior athletes out here, so I knew I had to find my edge on other guys. That was route running. So I started doing that early on even before I got to college,” Marks said. “My college coach, just the repetition, constantly making us do the same thing over and over again, that helped with polish.”

Hunt then asked Marks to name the aspect of his game that he believes is most underrated.

“I think my overall production is being a little underrated,” said Marks, who led WSU with 13 receiving touchdowns and 894 receiving yards last season, and finished his WSU career as the Pac-12’s career receptions leader. “People like to make this Mike Leach system thing a real thing like, ‘This guy played in the Mike Leach system, he’s just a product of his environment.’ Know what I mean? You’ve still gotta catch the passes, you know? Somebody’s gotta score all those touchdowns. That’s what bothers me most about that.”

Marks finished his WSU career with 316 receptions, 3,453 yards and 37 touchdowns and set numerous school single season and career records.

In short, Hunt commented, talent should supersede system?

“Yeah. If I wasn’t good, it wouldn’t have worked,” Marks said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it. It just kinda bothers me. The NFL, they’re going to the spread anyway, and if that is true, you’re gonna need more spread guys anyway, so you shouldn’t keep kicking us to the dirt like that.

In the interview with Hunt, Marks also refuted the assertion that spread offenses aren’t as tough as their pro-style counterparts.

“Spread teams beat everybody all the time. People just like to make things up about the spread because no one wants to play against the spread. No one wants to cover people 60 times a game especially when you haven’t practiced those reps and those guys practice it every day, it’s kinda hard to deal with,” Marks said. “The toughness thing was a good thing we developed this year. Whenever the Cougs start winning again, everything in the world is a little bit better.”

Aside from Hunt, there’s a long line of other talent evaluators who think Marks helped himself this week in St. Petersburg, Fla.

WalterFootball.com’s Charlie Campbell reported that Marks has “flashed some speed with the ability to generate separation. Marks has done well in the seven-on-seven sessions as defensive backs have struggled to run with him. Not only has he competed well on offense, but Marks has done well on special teams as well.”

Washington State WR Gabe Marks picking up where he left off yesterday. They can't keep up with his quickness and burst. pic.twitter.com/DOwCjR78wh — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 17, 2017

The only knock against Marks so far is the size of his hands. Marks’ hands were officially measured as 8-inches across, which apparently, is small for a receiver.

No WR drafted in the last 5 yrs has had hands as small as Wazzou's Gabe Marks (800). Drops weren't an issue on tape, reports say same at EW — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) January 17, 2017