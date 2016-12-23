More than any other Cougar in recent memory, Gabe Marks will be remembered by his team and the fan base as much for his eclectic, straight-talking Mike Leachesque personality as he was for his acrobatic receptions and game-winning touchdowns.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — There’s a glimmer of a chance that Washington State receiver Gabe Marks could emerge from his final game in the Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl against Minnesota as the Pac-12’s all-time career leader in touchdown receptions.

After five years, with 50 games and 41 career starts to his name, Marks has scored 37 touchdowns. He is chasing USC receiver Dwayne Jarrett’s record of 41 career scores that has stood since 2006.

Marks knows catching Jarrett in his final game will be a tall order.

“Four touchdowns in a game is something that has to be a circumstantial thing,” Marks said. “I don’t know. There might be a chance, but I’m not banking on it.”

But regardless of how close he gets to the Pac-12’s all-time touchdown-receptions record, Marks has already rewritten the WSU record book in multiple categories. Earlier this season, he burnished his legacy by becoming the Pac-12’s all-time career reception leader.

However, more than any other Cougar in recent memory, Marks will be remembered by his team and the fan base as much for his eclectic, straight-talking Mike Leachesque personality as he was for his acrobatic receptions and game-winning touchdowns.

“He’s a character,” said WSU right tackle Cole Madison. “I love the kid. He’s Gabe.”

Gabe’s the guy who donned River Cracraft’s “21” jersey at practice two days after Cracraft’s senior season ended with a torn ACL, who readily calls out media members who ask stupid questions and who also called out a WSU regent for looking uninterested in an open meeting held in November to allow the public to voice concerns about WSU’s student-conduct process.

Gabe’s the guy who, while on the sideline during a blowout win this season, engaged WSU coach Mike Leach in a debate about the best slot receiver he’s ever had — Marks was campaigning for River Cracraft. It bears mentioning that Leach has coached the likes of NFL stars Danny Amendola and Wes Welker.

“He’s a brilliant guy. Very competitive. He thinks independently. He’s very smart,” Leach said. “I think people underestimate how smart he is. He has really evolved in impressive fashion, I think.”

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Marks’ feelings about his head coach are evident in how he seems to have assumed the same quirky personality traits that Leach respects in him.

While Leach can come across as prickly and gruff in his news conferences, he is well-known for his discursive mind, his tendency to opine on subjects unrelated to football, and his complete lack of regard for what anyone else might think of him.

In the five years he’s been at WSU, Marks has matured before the fan base’s eyes, and, this year especially, appears to have taken a bit of his head coach’s public persona.

In news conferences this season, Marks coined the termed “Messiah of the Palouse” as a nickname for WSU quarterback Luke Falk, pantomimed the movements of an iguana from a documentary, called his team “soft” after the loss to Washington and talked about everything from “locker room banter” — during the heat of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — to the way student-athletes are held to a different, and in his estimation, unfair, standard on WSU’s campus.

“It’s funny. People started saying that (Leach’s and Marks’) press conferences had started to become alike,” WSU outside-receivers coach Dave Nichol said. “They both have a willingness to talk about a multitude of topics. And they’re both intelligent guys.”

Even Leach concedes that he and Marks “have a certain amount of things in common.”

“We just look at things and try to take (them) apart and see how it went wrong,” Leach says.

So has Leach rubbed off on Marks over the years?

“Everybody I’m around for a long time that I deal with on an everyday basis, I notice I’ve taken a piece of that person’s personality,” Marks says, then playfully adds: “He’s just the next victim in my long line.”

For Marks, being around Leach for five years has underlined the importance of freedom of expression and freedom of speech.

Marks adds, “I’ve always been like that. Being in college for five years, you become more knowledgeable, and the more knowledge you get and the more you talk to people, the more confident you are.”

By Marks’ own admission, his relationship with Leach has survived some ups and downs.

“We’ve always had a decent relationship, but we had some rocky moments in my youth,” Marks says.

Yet as the receiver’s college career nears a close, he and Leach have cultivated a close relationship built on mutual respect.

“When you play as many games as I’ve played, there’s some closeness that develops,” Marks says, adding that he respects Leach for his steadiness of character. “He’s the same guy he was the day I met him. He’s a black-and-white guy. He hasn’t changed at all.”

Leach says Marks will go down as one of the best receivers he’s ever coached, though he quips, “Now, I’ve had some really good receivers, and you have a funny way of falling in love with the one you have right now.”

But ultimately, says Leach, “The biggest thing about Gabe is he has unique charisma that captivates me and others. … He knows a little bit of everything. Normal things can become strange (in conversation with Marks) because his take on it is unique and how he sees the world is different. The strange and mundane can take a fascinating turn with him.”