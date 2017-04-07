Former WSU receiver River Cracraft has been busy lately learning from other Air Raid alums like Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman

Never too high, never too low, former Washington State receiver River Cracraft has always had a pretty even-keeled personality, and that’s helped him rebound from the ACL tear he suffered in November, in WSU’s defeat to Colorado.

Throughout his rehab, Cracraft adopted the mantra “this is but a bump in the road” and over the last few months, he’s chronicled his journey back to full health via his Twitter feed, tweeting videos of the various stages of his comeback – sprinting on a treadmill, running routes or doing one legged box jumps.

But as he prepares for the NFL Draft later this month, he’s also been hanging out with some illustrious company. In recent months, Cracraft has caught passes from the likes of Matt Ryan, Blake Bortles, Jared Goff and the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, and picked the brains of receivers like Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.

In an interview on the Danny, Dave and Moore show on 710 ESPN Seattle Friday afternoon, Cracraft said he’s had some help in trying to get in touch with receivers he’s looked up to throughout his college career.

“I’ve always watched Edelman for the past four years, I really keep an eye on him and watch his tape,” Cracraft said. “Another guy I reached out to is Danny Amendola. He’s a guy that played for (WSU coach Mike) Leach.

“Actually, Leach hooked that whole thing up for me. Danny actually reached out to me, which was awesome. I’ve been watching some of those guys, and it’s great that coach Leach has hooked me up so I’ve been able to talk to guys like Danny and Michael Crabtree and Edelman.”

Cracraft, who’s in Pullman this week and who stopped by WSU’s practice on Thursday, told 710 ESPN Seattle that he’s learned a lot from being around Edelman and working out with L.A. Rams receiver Robert Woods this spring.

River Cracraft sighting at WSU football practice today! pic.twitter.com/mY4IQEhg1r — Stefanie Loh (@StefanieLoh) April 7, 2017

“It’s awesome to watch those guys and how they go about working out, and how precise everything is. Everything has got a purpose,” Cracraft said. “It’s kinda just about taking that next step as a wide receiver. You don’t just go out there and run routes anymore. Everything has to have a purpose.”

Cracraft also enjoyed running routes for Wilson last week.

“That guy’s got a cannon,” Cracraft said of the Seahawks’ quarterback.

Because he was still rehabilitating his knee, Cracraft did not get to an invitation to the NFL Combine in February, and did not run through many drills at WSU’s Pro Day – though, he did bench press 15 reps at 225 pounds.

Ultimately, he says he doesn’t care whether he’s drafted or has to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent after the draft. All Cracraft wants is a shot at the NFL.

“I’m happy to help out where I can,” Cracraft said. “As long as it’s an offense where people can use me. I’m just looking for that opportunity, whether it comes in the draft or after, whatever it may be.”