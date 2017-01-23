With the East-West Shrine Game now behind him, former WSU receiver Gabe Marks is focused on his next big moment: the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 28 to March 6

Fresh off a week in St. Petersburg, Fla. for the East-West Shrine Game, former Washington State receiver Gabe Marks in now back in California and ready to resume training for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February.

Marks earned favorable reviews from NFL talent evaluators during Shrine Game practices last week.

During the game itself, which Marks’ West team won 10-3 over the East squad, he ran once for eight yards, and caught an 8-yard pass – the only reception of his three targets. He also returned punts for the West team, though he muffed one return that the East team recovered.

Overall, however, Marks believed he enhanced his draft stock during his week in Florida.

“Everybody knows going in that the practices are what (NFL scouts) want to see because they get up close and see what type of player you are and see details in meetings with you,” Marks said Monday in a phone interview with The Seattle Times. “The first three days were really important and I did really well there. They seemed to be impressed with my quickness.”

Marks said he moved to the slot receiver position in Florida to show scouts that he’s versatile enough to play both outside and inside.

He said the feedback he got indicated that scouts liked his route running and speed, and his ability to get out of his break quickly.

“A lot of them said that I can obviously play outside receiver, but slot receiver is where I can find a niche with a team,” Marks said. “Slot receivers are becoming more of a solidified position. A lot of people are looking for the next Julian Edelman.”

Now, Marks returns to his pre-Combine training program at Sports Academy, a new training facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

He’s signed with agent Tony Fleming of Impact Sports Management, an agency whose client list includes Chargers’ receiver Travis Benjamin, Denver Broncos’ linebacker Shane Ray and Indianapolis Colts receiver Phillip Dorsett.