California WR Jamire Calvin gives the Cougars a Signing Day surprise by flipping to WSU from Nebraska

Washington State got a happy surprise around lunch time on National Signing Day when Scout.com four star receiver Jamire Calvin flipped his commitment from Nebraska at the 11th hour to announce that he’s signing with the Cougars.

With the addition of Calvin, WSU has now signed three Scout.com four-star recruits, and is waiting on a fourth, Richland offensive lineman Dontae Powell, who’s been committed to WSU for a while, but has yet to send in a letter of intent.

Calvin, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver from Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, Calif., had WSU in his final two, but committed to Nebraska last Friday.

However, in the days leading up to National Signing Day, Calvin appeared to have a change of heart. He was less active on social media, but tweeted a cryptic note last Sunday saying “Signing Day is the only day that matters” and later retweeted a message from former WSU receiver Gabe Marks asking him to come to WSU.

Calvin announced his decision in a ceremony at his high school Wednesday afternoon by pulling off a windbreaker to unveil a custom made T-shirt that depicted an image of himself in a crimson WSU jersey and declared, “Go Cougs.”

Calvin is rated the No. 5 receiver in California and the No. 7 receiver in the West region by Scout.com. He participated in the U.S. Army All-American game and was one of the most coveted receivers on the West Coast, boasting an extensive offer list that included most of the Pac-12 schools Alabama, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Calvin initially committed to Oregon State after the U.S. Army game on Jan. 7, but changed his mind and pulled his commitment 10 days later. He then verballed to Nebraska before ultimately ending up with the Cougars.

Scout.com has Calvin ranked as the nation’s 35th-best receiver, and he’s the fifth receiver to sign with WSU this recruiting cycle.