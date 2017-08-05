Could Gabe Marks emerge from the Jets' glut of receivers at camp to earn a spot on the 53-man roster? So far he's off to a good start, says former Panthers WR-turned-analyst Steve Smith Sr.

Every Washington State fan’s favorite underdog is back on a football field with something to prove.

And so far, six padded practices into New York Jets training camp, it looks as if Gabe Marks’ campaign to stick with the team is working.

Marks, who signed with the Jets after going undrafted in May, has turned some heads in Jets camp.

In a brief interview with the Jets’ team reporter Friday evening, Steve Smith Sr., the retired Carolina Panthers’ receiver who’s now moved to the media side of things with the NFL Network, was asked for his impressions on Jets receivers Quincy Enumwa and Robby Anderson.

Unprompted, Smith picked Marks as a player to watch out for.

“Quincy I think is outstanding. Every time I saw him, he was busting out a 60-yard run. Robby is a speed guy, but also a young guy,” Smith said. “But a guy I was watching kinda a little bit — Marks. He finished well, he caught the ball well, he has some giddy-up in his step.

“A lot of these guys, they’re young, they want to make an impact, and that’s a great thing. when you got young guys that are fat and happy, that’s not good. When you got young guys who are hungry, that’s a great thing.”

Smith isn’t the only one who’s noticed Marks in Jets camp.

Gabe Marks continues to flash good hands and nice route-running ability #JetsCamp #Jets — NYJFTV (@NYJFTV) August 3, 2017

However, Marks, also dropped a ball at the end of Friday’s practice session, according to a New York Daily News reporter.

Marks has his work cut out for him. He’s one of 14 — yes, you read that right — receivers in camp with the Jets. Coincidentally, one of his competitors for a roster spot is former WSU star Marquess Wilson, who spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Marks had to give up his trademark No. 9 jersey when he signed with the Jets because third-year quarterback Bryce Petty, previously from Baylor, wears that number. Instead, he’s now wearing No. 2.