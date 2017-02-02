Former Washington State safety Husain Abdullah first heard about the airport protests against President Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban” last Friday, when a friend sent him a Snapchat video of protests at Dallas Fort Worth airport.

Abdullah, a native of Pomona, Calif., played at WSU from 2004-07, following in the footsteps of his brother, Hamza Abdullah, who played at WSU from 2001-04. He finished his WSU career as defensive co-captain, with 133 tackles and 10 interceptions and joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2008.

Abdullah played seven NFL seasons in Minnesota and Kansas City until he retired from football in 2015 due to his concussion history. Since then, he’s begun a graduate program in Dispute Resolution and Conflict Management at Southern Methodist University, and in March, he’ll be traveling to Rwanda to work with genocide victims.

Hearing about Trump’s refugee ban sparked a heightened sense of political awareness in Abdullah, he writes in this piece for Sports Illustrated in which the former Cougar eloquently expresses his view on the current political situation from the perspective of a Muslim-American.

His appeal to the President:

“Stop the unconstitutional ban and rethink your strategies on keeping America safe. Ostracism leads to animosity and that animosity will produce hate. That hate will emanate both domestically and internationally which would give the adverse effect of what you intend to do, keep America safe. The President of the United States of America is the highest public service office in the world, a servant to the people. You must serve the public as a whole and not yourself nor only those who share and support your view points. Again, the ban is unconstitutional and must end immediately.”­­

In his Sports Illustrated piece, Abdullah also talks about what it’s like to be Muslim in a country where Muslims are often stereotyped in negative light:

“‘Muslim equals Terror.’ ‘Islam equals Radicalism.’ Those words have become synonymous with one another in this country. That’s what we’ve been fed since 9/11. We have to unlearn some things. And to paint two billion people with the same brush is causing Americans anxiety and an unwarranted headache. … Seriously, when they say “Muslim,” an image of a black dude from Pomona, CA with an L.A. Dodgers fitted that’s tilted to the east doesn’t come to mind. That’s who I am though, and I’m Muslim. Instead, when they say Muslim, an image of a Middle Eastern or Afghan or Pakistani person comes to mind. Or a modestly-dressed woman wearing a hijab. If this is your mindset, you’ve got some work to do. Because entire nationalities and countries have been linked with terror and fear, which allows our government to bomb and kill innocent people without public backlash.”

Abdullah encourages people to educate themselves on what Islam is truly about, and urges his fellow citizens to find ways to come together and try to understand one another and put their differences aside to work toward a shared future, much like athletes do on every sports team.

“President Obama mentioned in his farewell speech how people’s social media feeds are made up of people who only look like us and agree with us. The polarization of this country, the division and lack of understanding, is only creating more anger and animosity. And as soon as one person throws a stone, there will be a fight, a war. Our current president has already invoked World War III a few times. We’re a stone’s throw away.

One of the things I love most about football, about sports is how we learn to put our differences aside for the greater good of the team. We all show up in training camp ready to work towards a Super Bowl regardless of race, religion, class, etc. If we as Americans could adopt this same skillset of saying “this is my viewpoint, this is my belief, but I’m willing to listen and try to sincerely understand you” then I think we can learn to shift perspectives and gain a better understanding. As Americans, what is our Super Bowl?”

Abdullah isn’t the only athlete who’s spoken out on politics recently. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson commented on Wednesday Trump’s policy against immigration is “getting out of hand.”