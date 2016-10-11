WSU gets a verbal commitment from Nebraska bounce back receiver Derrion Grim

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Derrion Grim, a wide receiver who signed with Nebraska earlier this year, verbally committed to Washington State on Monday night, Thomas Lawrence of the Stockton (Calif.) Record reported.

Grim joined Nebraska in January 2016 as an early enrollee, but left the Cornhuskers this summer because he didn’t feel comfortable in the program.

He went home to Stockton, Calif, and enrolled at San Joaquin Delta College, where he’s averaging 78.2 receiving yards per game this season and has scored three touchdowns in five games.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Grim was a three-star athlete coming out of Stockton’s McNair High School in 2015. During his senior season, he had 96 receptions for 1,928 yards and 34 touchdowns in 10 games, setting a state record for receiving yards in a season.

With the addition of Grim, WSU now has 13 verbally committed recruits for 2017.

