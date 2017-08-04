D'Jimon Jones was a three-sport star at Federal Way High School. He would have competed for playing time at nickelback for WSU this fall.

D’Jimon Jones, the former Federal Way High quarterback who switched to defense when he signed with Washington State, has been cut from the team, WSU coach Mike Leach said Friday.

“We cut D’Jimon for violating team rules,” Leach said.

Jones was an athletic wonder who played football and basketball and high jumped for Federal Way High School. He helped lead Federal Way to two state titles in basketball, and a state track title as a senior, and was named the Seattle Times Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 despite missing most of his senior football season after breaking a bone in his ankle.

He signed with WSU as a defensive back in February 2016 and redshirted last season as a freshman. Jones shuffled between cornerback and safety early in his first year at WSU, but practiced as a nickelback this spring and would have competed for a spot in the two-deep at that position.

According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Jones appeared in Whitman County District Court in early June to face misdemeanor vandalism charges after he was caught allegedly urinating in an elevator and damaging a paper towel dispenser in the Northside Residence Hall on the WSU campus in March.

It’s unclear whether that incident contributed to his dismissal from the WSU football team. However, as of July 13, Jones appeared to still be a member of the football team, and was present at a dinner his position coach, Roy Manning, hosted at his house.