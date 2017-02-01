WSU gets a Signing Day commitment from a speedy Florida athlete who will be asked to try and fill River Cracraft's shoes

National Signing Day is off to a good start for Washington State. The Cougars received one of their first signed letters of intent from Jesuit (Tampa) High receiver Travell Harris, who announced his decision to attend WSU in a ceremony at his high school on Tuesday morning.

Harris, a Scout.com three-star prospect, selected WSU from a list of finalists that included Arizona, Florida Atlantic and South Florida.

“It’s a burden off my shoulders, I’m happy, me and my family’s happy, I made the right decision and it just felt like home for me,” Harris said in an interview with Fox 13’s Kevin O’Donnell. “I always wanted to get out of state, like I told my mother, I want to go see something different. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff, coach (Mike) Leach, coach (Derek) Sage, coach (Dave) Nichol. It’s an awesome program and they’re up and coming.”

Harris, a 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver, visited WSU two weeks ago and came away impressed by everything he saw. He was a versatile athlete in high school, returning six kicks for touchdowns in 2016, and catching 22 balls for 592 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran track in high school, competing in the 100m, 200m and the 4X100m relay.

Harris said the Cougars want him to play slot receiver and try to fill the big shoes of River Cracraft.

“I see something different at Washington State. I had 30 offers but it came down to one,” Harris said, adding that Charlie Strong at South Florida “fought hard” to try to keep him in state. “But I gotta branch out to experience something different. That’s why I chose Washington State.”