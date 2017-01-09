The Cougars got three junior college transfers and a couple of high school early enrollees, including Rivals.com four-star receiver Anthony White Jr.

Five newcomers joined Washington State on Monday for the start of spring semester and will be eligible to join the Cougars for spring practice in April.

Defensive backs Sean Harper and Isaiah Love, offensive lineman Robert Valencia and wide receivers Anthony White Jr. and Easop Winston all started classes in Pullman on Monday.

Three of the five new additions are junior college transfers, with Winston and Valencia both coming to WSU from City College of San Francisco, the same school where WSU found quarterback Anthony Gordon and safeties Shalom Luani and Robert Taylor.

Valencia and Winston both spent the last two years at City College under coach Jimmy Collins. Valencia (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) is a Daly, Calif. native who was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 18 overall junior college prospect by Scout.com and the No. 11 junior college tackle in the country by ESPN.com.

Winston (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) led City College with 71 receptions for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. The San Mateo, Calif. led all California Collegiate Athletic Association receivers in receiving yards and was second in touchdown catches while also averaging a CCAA-best 106.5 yards-per-game

Harper (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) formerly signed with WSU in February 2015, but was an academic non-qualifier and had to detour to Holmes (Miss.) Community College before finding his way back to the Cougars. Last fall, as a sophomore, Harper earned All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College honorable mention after making 25 tackles with two interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown. The Hartwell, Ga. native is the fourth-ranked junior college safety in the country by ESPN.com.

Love (6-foot, 170 pounds) played at West Covina (Calif.) High and was rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals and Scout.com. He missed his senior season with an injury, have had 28 tackles and one interception as a junior, while rushing for 341 yards and nine touchdowns.

White (6-foot, 165 pounds) is rated a four-star receiving prospect by both ESPN.com and Rivals.com, and he comes to WSU from Miami Central High School in Miami. Rivals ranked White 53rd nationally at his position, and he continues the trend Leach’s staff getting talented skill players out of Florida. Receivers Isaiah Johnson-Mack and Tavares Martin Jr., and running back Keith Harrington are other Florida athletes who’ve established themselves at WSU.