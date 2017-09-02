A closer look at some of the key players for Washington State.

Luke Falk

Quarterback: Falk is the most enigmatic quarterback the Cougars have had since Jason Gesser led the 2002 team to the Rose Bowl. Can he complete Mike Leach’s rebuild and get the Cougars to a Pac-12 title game before he takes his talents to the NFL?

Jamire Calvin

Receiver: The diminutive freshman was one of the highlights of training camp. His speed and elusiveness looked impressive in touch football against the Cougs’ DBs, but will the freshman be able to replicate that against Pac-12 defenses when the lights come on?

James Williams

Running back: In his breakout freshman season, he compiled 953 all-purpose yards and scored seven touchdowns. With a year of seasoning, “Boobie” should be even better.

Isaac Dotson

Linebacker: This fall marks the first time in Dotson’s career that he’ll be playing the same position on defense that he did the year before. That sort of stability should bring out the best in this talented, cerebral linebacker who finished fourth on the team with 64 tackles in 2016.

Dan Ekuale

Nose tackle: Ekuale transformed his body this offseason, gaining about 20 pounds of muscle in preparation for his move to the nose position. He’s blossomed in his new role. For a big man, he’s deceptively quick, and he will be the focal point of the defensive line.